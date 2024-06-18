Tuesday, June 18, 2024
AIFF Sacks Coach Igor Stimac, Legal Battle Over Compensation Looms

AIFF Sacks coach Igor Stimac | KreedOn
Image Source - NDTV
Sumit Malgotra
By Sumit Malgotra
1 mins read
Updated:
The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) is preparing for a legal dispute after sacking Igor Stimac, who was the head coach of senior men’s national team for five years. Stimac, a former coach of the Croatian national team and a World Cup bronze medalist in 1998, joined India in 2019. During his time, he saw 53 matches, winning 19, drawing 14, and losing 20.

Stimac faced criticism following India’s poor performance at the Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar earlier this year, where the team failed to score a goal or earn any points in the group stage. They finished with the worst record among the 24 participating teams.

When team India failed to qualify for the 3rd round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, after winning over Kuwait in the very first match, the writing was on the wall. The only obstacle was his contract (till June 2026), without any provision for termination, along with a standard three-month compensation package.

A senior AIFF official said:

“Stimac had publicly said that he would resign if he does not take India to the third round (of the World Cup qualifiers). India exited on June 11 and since then we have not heard anything from him. This decision has been taken in national interest. Compensation is secondary.”

The decision to Sack Igor Stimac had full backing from AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, it was decided during a meeting of officials, chaired by Vice President NA Harris. The Technical Committee chairman IM Vijaya and secretary general M. Satyanarayan were also present there. 

In a statement, AIFF stated that:

“Noting the disappointing outcome of the senior men’s national team’s FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the members unanimously agreed that a new head coach would be best placed to take the team forward.”

