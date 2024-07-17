Thursday, July 18, 2024
AIFF Receives Assurance of Government Support from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

AIFF Receives Assurance of Government Support from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Image Source: Rediff
By Saiman Das
Less than 1 mins read
Updated:
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Tuesday that Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has pledged government support “within policy” in response to the national body’s requests in four specific areas.

According to the AIFF, this assurance came during a meeting on Monday between federation president Kalyan Chaubey, acting Secretary General M Satyanarayan, and treasurer Kipa Ajay with Minister Mandaviya.

The AIFF said in a release:

“Firstly, AIFF wishes to utilize all FIFA international match windows throughout the year for both men and women. Secondly, support for the head coach of both the senior men’s and women’s teams. Thirdly, the preparation camp and support for the 2026 Asian Games for men’s and women’s football teams. Lastly, support for a specialized goalkeeper academy.”

Additionally, on Sunday, Mandaviya inaugurated the Blue Cubs Development Centre for the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Football Academy in Srinagar.

Top 10 Best Fitbit Smartwatches and Trackers for Ultimate Fitness Goals

Previous article
Indian Tennis Star Sumit Nagal Starts with a Win at Nordea Open in Bastad
Next article
Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra Achieve Top Seedings for India at Paris 2024 Olympics Table Tennis

POPULAR POSTS

