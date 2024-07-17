AIFF Receives Assurance of Government Support from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

- Advertisement -

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Tuesday that Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has pledged government support “within policy” in response to the national body’s requests in four specific areas.

According to the AIFF, this assurance came during a meeting on Monday between federation president Kalyan Chaubey, acting Secretary General M Satyanarayan, and treasurer Kipa Ajay with Minister Mandaviya.

The AIFF said in a release:

“Firstly, AIFF wishes to utilize all FIFA international match windows throughout the year for both men and women. Secondly, support for the head coach of both the senior men’s and women’s teams. Thirdly, the preparation camp and support for the 2026 Asian Games for men’s and women’s football teams. Lastly, support for a specialized goalkeeper academy.”

Additionally, on Sunday, Mandaviya inaugurated the Blue Cubs Development Centre for the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Football Academy in Srinagar.

