Thursday, April 4, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsAIFF Concludes Inquiry into Women Players’ Alleged Assault by EC Member Case
-- Advertisement --

AIFF Concludes Inquiry into Women Players’ Alleged Assault by EC Member Case

AIFF Concludes Inquiry into Women Players' Alleged Assault by EC Member Case | KreedOn
Image Source: News Click
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday that it has concluded its investigation regarding Deepak Sharma, a suspended executive committee member, concerning allegations of physical assault on two women players in Goa. According to the AIFF, the victims have expressed their reluctance to pursue the matter further. This decision follows the suspension of Sharma by the AIFF the day prior, pending further notice.

-- Advertisement --

Two footballers from Khad FC, a team based in Himachal Pradesh participating in the Indian Women’s Football (IWL) League second division, had accused Sharma, who owns the club, of forcibly entering their room and assaulting them on the night of March 28. Subsequently, the AIFF instructed Sharma to abstain from football-related activities until the completion of an investigation by a designated panel into the incident. Goa police arrested Sharma after a complaint was filed by the host state association, but he was later released on bail. Prior to this, the Emergency Committee of the All India Football Federation, comprised of president Kalyan Chaubey, vice-president N A Haris, and treasurer Kipa Ajay, convened on Monday to review the players’ complaints against Sharma.

Anurag Thakur, the Sports Minister, urged the AIFF to promptly pursue robust legal measures against the official. Subsequently, the AIFF disbanded the three-member committee established on March 30 to investigate the incident. Instead, they handed over the matter to their Disciplinary Committee.

-- Advertisement --
Discover the Best Fitness Bands of 2024 | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Fitness Bands of 2024 | Flex Your Style and Fitness

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
Candidates 2024: Humpy’s Quest and Praggnanandhaa’s Surprise Surge!
Next article
Chris Gayle Biography: Family, Stats, Records, Net Worth, Wife – All Details

RELATED ARTICLES

Chess

Candidates 2024: Humpy’s Quest and Praggnanandhaa’s Surprise Surge!

Saiman Das -
The curtain is set to rise on Wednesday for the highly anticipated and demanding chess tournament of the season,...
KreedOn Banter

IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan’s Hug with Gautam Gambhir Adds Magic to the Moment

Saiman Das -
Shah Rukh Khan, one of the co-owners of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), attended the match at the Dr....
News

Indian Athletes to Savor Specially Crafted Cuisine at Paris Olympics 2024

Saiman Das -
Despite facing setbacks from a hip tendonitis injury sustained during the Asian Games in September, Chanu demonstrated her resilience...
KreedOn Banter

“Even Virat Kohli Can’t Deliver…” : Virender Sehwag Strikes Hard on Overhyped RCB Batting Performance

Saiman Das -
Royal Challengers Bengaluru encountered another challenging match as they suffered a 28-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants at the...
News

Power Prowess: Bindyrani Devi Claims Bronze at IWF World Cup in Thailand

Nidhi Singh -
On Tuesday, Bindyrani Devi, known for her Commonwealth Games achievements, secured the bronze medal in the women’s 55kg event...
Cricket

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction |...

KreedOn Network -
DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: The IPL 2024 season gears up for an exciting clash as the Delhi Capitals...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019