AIFF Concludes Inquiry into Women Players’ Alleged Assault by EC Member Case

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday that it has concluded its investigation regarding Deepak Sharma, a suspended executive committee member, concerning allegations of physical assault on two women players in Goa. According to the AIFF, the victims have expressed their reluctance to pursue the matter further. This decision follows the suspension of Sharma by the AIFF the day prior, pending further notice.

Two footballers from Khad FC, a team based in Himachal Pradesh participating in the Indian Women’s Football (IWL) League second division, had accused Sharma, who owns the club, of forcibly entering their room and assaulting them on the night of March 28. Subsequently, the AIFF instructed Sharma to abstain from football-related activities until the completion of an investigation by a designated panel into the incident. Goa police arrested Sharma after a complaint was filed by the host state association, but he was later released on bail. Prior to this, the Emergency Committee of the All India Football Federation, comprised of president Kalyan Chaubey, vice-president N A Haris, and treasurer Kipa Ajay, convened on Monday to review the players’ complaints against Sharma.

Anurag Thakur, the Sports Minister, urged the AIFF to promptly pursue robust legal measures against the official. Subsequently, the AIFF disbanded the three-member committee established on March 30 to investigate the incident. Instead, they handed over the matter to their Disciplinary Committee.

