Wednesday, October 27, 2021
HomeNewsWorld Boxing Championship: India Packs a Punch as Indian Players Start on...

World Boxing Championship: India Packs a Punch as Indian Players Start on the Right Foot

-- Advertisement --
By Parikshit Tiwari
Updated:
Image Source: Indian Express
-- Advertisement --

The 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championship began on the 25th of October and will go on until the 6th of November. The championship is held in Belgrade, Serbia. Indian Boxers have displayed immense strength and performed well at the beginning of the championship.

Rohit Mor defeats Olympian in 57kg category

2021 AIBA Men&#39;s World Boxing Championships: Rohit Mor, Akash Sangwan off to flying starts - myKhel

On the first day of the championship, Rohit Mor defeated Olympian Jean Caicedo in the 57 kg category.

-- Advertisement --

Rohit made good use of his height and despite his opponent’s cautious moves. He won the match by 5-0.

Akash Sangwan dominates against Turkish Boxer Adem Fukran

Akash Sangwan - KreedOn
Image Source: Indian Express

The momentum built by Rohit Mor was extended forward by Akash Sangwan the same night. He won against Adem Fukran by 5-0.

Akash was impressively dominating in the match and hardly allowed Fukran to score any points in the match.

National Champion Shiva Thapa’s Win Sets the tone for the Second day

World Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa | KreedOn
Image Source: Outlook India

Experienced Boxer Shiva Thapa won against Kenya’s Nyadera by another 5-0 as India’s undefeated run in the championship continued.

Shiva seemed completely in control as he won the 63.5 kg round-of-64 match against the Kenyan boxer.

Deepak Bhoria defeats Asian Champion Azat Usenaliev

Deepak Bhoria | KreedOn
Image Source: ESPN

Playing one of the strongest contenders of the title, Deepak Bhoria performed brilliantly as he defeated the Kyrgyzstan boxer after some resistance in the 51 kg category.

The 24-old Indian Boxer played flawlessly to secure a unanimous win against the Asian Champion.

Sumit Sangwan and Narender Berwal end Day 2 on a high

Sumit Sangwan among 12 to enter semis of Belgrade boxing tournament | Sports News,The Indian Express

The third match of the day for India was when Sumit Sangwan faced off against Jamaican boxer O’Neill Damon for the 75 kg category. Sumit dominated throughout the match and ended up winning it by 5-0

The fourth match was played between Narender Berwal and Oskar Safaryan (Polish Boxer). They participated in the 92+kg category. Narender despite some tough competition from his opponent, won by 4-1

Today’s Matches

Four Indian Boxers will begin their campaign in their first-round matches today. Govind Sahani in the 48 kg category, Varinder Singh in 60 kg, Nishant Dev in 71 kg, and Lakshya Chahar in 86 kg will be competing in the championship today. 

For more interesting content on Indian Sports, stay tuned with KreedOn

-- Advertisement --
Parikshit Tiwari
Previous articleDhawal Kulkarni Profile | Biography | Cricketer | Age | Bowling | Stats

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: contact@kreedon.com


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES

Ankita Raina Shines At French Open Qualifiers | More latest news...

News
national boxing championship 2021 | KreedOn

Men’s National Boxing championships kicks off in Bellary

News

Ace Champion Mary Kom named Brand Ambassador of Women’s World Cup...

Boxing
Lovlina Borgohain Lovlina Borgohain KreedOn

Lovlina Borgohain Wins Bronze at the Women’s World Boxing Championships

Boxing