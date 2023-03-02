Thursday, March 2, 2023
AFI national throws competition: Tajinderpal Singh Toor made new meet record

Nidhi Singh
AFI national throws competition: Tajinderpal Singh Made New Meet Record | KreedOn
Image Source- News18
Former Asian Games champion, Shot Putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor improved his record by 1cm on his way to gold in men’s shot put in the second AFI national throws competition on Wednesday. Toor, looking to break the 20m barrier, throws beyond 19.51m but had to settle for a best performance of 19.95m.

Tajinderpal Toor, the 2018 Asian Games gold medalist, showed supremacy in the shot put ring and left Karanveer Singh struggling to find his rhythm late in the day of the competition.

Karanveer fouled in the first two attempts and with his brilliant efforts of 19.35m and 19.54m in his last two attempts, he bagged the silver medal. It was Toor’s performance and Karanveer’s last two attempts that lit up the arena as expected.

The best efforts from Haryana’s Manjeet put Praveen Kumar of Rajasthan in second place in the men’s Discus Throw event. Manjeet showed his explosive energy at the end of the competition to send the Discus over 51.24m to earn the gold medal. Army’s Praveen has thrown the Discus to 50.88m on his second try to hold the lead till Manjeet’s superb final try.

AFI National Throws Competition: Results

Men Shot Put: 1. Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Haryana) 19.95m (New Meet Record. Old: 19.94, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Patiala, 2022); 2. Karanveer Singh (Punjab) 19.54; 3. Sahib Singh (Delhi) 18.77.

Discus Throw: 1. Manjeet (Haryana) 51.24m; 2. Praveen Kumar (Rajasthan) 50.88; 3. Deepak Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 49.72.

Hammer Throw:  1. Yuvraj Jakhar (Rajasthan) 52.69m; 2. S Dinesh (Tamil Nadu) 52.32; 3. Meraj Ali (Uttar Pradesh) 51.71.

Women Discus Throw: 1. Kalavathi Basappa (Karnataka) 44.83m; 2. Nandhini Vellaichamy (Tamil Nadu) 43.50; 3. MN Sushma (Karnataka) 42.98.

Hammer Throw: 1. Rekha Singh (Uttarakhand) 54.44m; 2. Manju Bala (Rajasthan) 53.83; 3. Amreen Subramanyam (Karnataka) 46.71.

