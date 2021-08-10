AFI declares August 7th as Javelin throw day in honor of Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi: August 7th was already historic for sports fans in India. As India clinched their 7th and only 2nd gold medal in the Olympics that day. AFI took it one step further and declared it would stage Javelin throwing competition every year to honor Neeraj Chopra‘s legacy. Athletics Federation of India’s planning Committee Chairman Lait Bhanot announced on Tuesday.

-- Advertisement --

Chopra ended India’s long wait for an Athletics medal in the Olympics under the Tokyo night sky on that day. He clinched the Gold medal with a mega throw of 87.58m. He became the first Indian men’s Javelin champion. And given the 1.3 billion people back home a proud and unforgettable moment. Chopra joined India’s only other gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, who won the 10m air rifle in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

BREAKING This is not mine, but the entire nation's medal: Gold Medalist @Neeraj_chopra1 honoured upon his arrival back home pic.twitter.com/2qBxHtjTlG — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 9, 2021

“Athletics Federation India’s planning committee has decided to further promote javelin throwing and will hold competitions every year throughout the country on August 7 as Neeraj Chopra won the gold in Tokyo on this day,” Lalit Bhanot said in a felicitation program organized for Neeraj Chopra by the AFI.

Chopra completed the coveted Golden trio of medals with the win. He is currently the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Olympics Games Champion. After the CWG, an injury to his throwing arm and the Covid-19 pandemic kept him sidelined for nearly two years. But Chopra used the time to hone his technique. He qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.86m last year. He also posted a personal best of 88.07m in March 2021.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]