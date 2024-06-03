AFG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Afghanistan vs Uganda Fantasy XI Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

AFG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Making their ICC T20 World Cup debut, Uganda faces a formidable Afghanistan in their maiden game, which also marks the tournament opener for both teams. Placed in a challenging group with West Indies and New Zealand as favorites to advance to the Super 8, Afghanistan not only aims to win against smaller sides but also to secure comprehensive victories to bolster their net run rate.

Afghanistan and Uganda have never faced each other in top-tier international cricket, adding an element of unpredictability to this encounter. Afghanistan’s squad is led by Rashid Khan, featuring experienced players like Mohammad Nabi and the young talent of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Their strong spin attack, including Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, is expected to exploit the slow pitch conditions in Providence, Guyana.

Uganda, led by Brian Masaba, arrives at the T20 World Cup after defeating Zimbabwe in the qualifiers. The team’s batting lineup will depend on players like Roger Mukasa and Ronak Patel to build a competitive total, while Cosmas Kyewuta leads their bowling attack.

AFG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match Afghanistan vs Uganda, 5th Match Venue Providence Stadium, Guyana Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST – Tuesday, 4 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for Afghanistan vs Uganda ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form AFG: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz UGA: Brian Masaba, Frank Nsubuga, Riazat Ali Shah Weather forecast for AFG vs UGA Temperature: 28°C Precipitation: 16% Humidity: 88% Wind: 11 km/h Pitch conditions for AFG vs UGA The pitch is likely to favor spin, similar to the one used in the West Indies vs Papua New Guinea match. Toss Factor in AFG vs UGA Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first. AFG vs UGA Head-to-head NA Afghanistan vs Uganda Tata IPL squads AFG squad : Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. UGA Squad: Brian Masaba (Captain), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel.

Probable playing XI for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Probable playing XI for Uganda

Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Alpesh Ramjani, Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Brian Masaba (c), Henry Ssenyondo, Dinesh Nakrani, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi, Bilal Hassan

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AFG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Roger Mukasa, Simon Ssesazi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Dinesh Nakrani, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Juma Miyag

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: This dynamic opening wicket-keeper batsman, has made a name for himself in various franchise leagues worldwide, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), Major League Cricket (MLC), and ILT20. Since the last World Cup, Gurbaz has amassed more than double the runs of any other Afghanistan batter (1,504 runs) at a remarkable strike-rate of 143.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Gulbadin Naib: Naib is a strong contender for fantasy lineups with his impressive T20I performances in 2024. He has scored 132 runs at an outstanding average of 44 and a strike rate of 159.03 in just four innings this year, including two half-centuries.

Ibrahim Zadran: Zadran is another strong fantasy cricket pick based on his consistent performances in T20Is during 2024. He has scored 281 runs at an average of 35.12 and a strike rate of 113.30 in ten innings this year, including three half-centuries. Zadran has shown proficiency against left-arm orthodox bowlers, scoring 59 runs at a strike rate of 86.76 with an average of 29.50. His recent batting form has been impressive, with scores of 9, 26, 101*, 10, and 36, highlighting his ability to play match-winning innings.

Simon Ssesazi: This left-handed batsman holds the distinction of being Uganda’s leading run-scorer in T20 internationals and has been the top scorer across all nations in this World Cup cycle. His impressive strike-rate of over 130 against both pace and spin bowlers highlight his ability to score quickly in all conditions. Notably, Ssesazi averages a solid 43 against seamers, providing crucial stability at the top of the order for Uganda.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Mohammad Nabi: The Afghan maestro is undoubtedly a must have pick for your team. Nabi has scored over 2000 runs and has picked up 93 wickets in his T20I careers.

Alpesh Ramjani: The left-arm spinner born in Mumbai, has made a significant mark in T20 internationals, having picked up 70 wickets in 39 matches at an outstanding average of just 8.88. Ramjani’s strength lies in his ability to bowl across all phases of the game, maintaining consistency throughout. He has been particularly effective in the middle overs, where he has claimed 33 wickets while conceding a miserly 4.37 runs per over.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Rashid Khan: Widely regarded as the premier T20 bowler in the world today, Rashid Khan is also a good batter. He is a sought-after talent in T20 franchise leagues globally. His unique brand of fast, direct mystery spin has baffled batters throughout his illustrious nine-year international career. Over the current World Cup cycle, Rashid has consistently delivered, taking wickets at an average just below 20 and maintaining a miserly economy rate of under seven runs per over. His impact is unmatched, evident from the fact that no bowler has taken more T20 wickets in this decade than him.

Naveen-ul-Haq: Naveen-ul-Haq is another excellent fantasy cricket pick due to his ability to take wickets at crucial intervals and his all-round skills. In 2024, he took 11 wickets at an average of 22.90 and a remarkable strike rate of 15.18 in eight T20I innings, including a four-wicket haul.

Bilal Hassan: Bilal has bagged 65 wickets in 43 T20I innings. He can trouble Afghan batters with the new ball in his hand.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Bilal Hassan and Mohammad Nabi

Must Picks for AFG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Rashid Khan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Bilal Hassan

Naveen-ul-Haq

Risky choices for AFG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Nangyal Kharoti

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Afghanistan and Uganda?

Afghanistan enters the match as overwhelming favorites with a 94% chance of winning, according to Google Predictor. They have the advantage of experience and a balanced squad capable of dominating both with bat and ball. Uganda, while showing promise, faces a daunting task against a highly skilled Afghanistan side.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big