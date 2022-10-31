Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC Match 32 | AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

- Advertisement -

AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in match 32 of the continual ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Rain forced the cancellation of Afghanistan’s two matches. They will be expecting that the rain does not ruin their plans any further. Sri Lanka is coming off a crushing defeat to New Zealand. This match, however, appears to be a dead rubber for both teams, as their chances of qualifying are slim.

Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the AFG vs SRI encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both AFG vs SRI T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s AFG vs SRI T20 match.

AFG vs SL ICC T20 World Cup – Match 32 | Complete Match Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – AFG vs SL AFG vs SRI Match Date Friday, October 28th, 2022. AFG vs SRI Match Time 9:30 am IST Venue The Gabba

Complete match analysis by experts for AFG vs SL ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 32

Key Players in Form in AFG vs SL teams

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan.

Weather conditions in AFG vs SL ICC T20 World Cup match 32

The weather is a bit cloudy. However, there’s no chance of rain, so we can anticipate a strong game between the two teams.

AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The Gabba Ground’s pitch benefits the pacers. The batters will need to be alert while batting here because the ball bounces off the surface.

Toss factor in AFG vs SL T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – The Gabba

Total T20 matches – 7

Matches won Batting First – 5

Matches won Batting second – 2

Average first innings score – 165

Highest score – 209

Lowest score – 114

AFG vs SL head-to-head

Played: 4

Sri Lanka won: 3

Afghanistan won: 1

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.

Probable Playing XI for AFG in AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Match 32

Zazai, Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb, Fareed Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Probable Playing XI for SL in AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Match 32

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Match 32 Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

AFG vs SL ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 32 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Zazai, Nissaka, Rajapaska, Nabi, Shanaka, Rashid Khan, Karunaratne, Farooqi, Theekshana.

AFG vs SL ICC T20 2022 World Cup Match 32 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bhanukan Rajapaksa,Pathum Nissanka,Najibullah Zadran, Md Nabi,Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hassaranga, Rashid Khan,Fazalhaq Farooqi,Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: is a decent pick for the wicketkeeping front. He’ll be looking to lead his side to a win.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Usman Ghani: will be looking to lead his side, who has a strike rate of 109.6. Let’s see how well he performs against Ireland.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Md Nabi: is a brilliant all-rounder who has a strike rate of 140.2 and has scored 1667 runs. He’ll be looking to win this one for his team.

Wanindu Hassaranga: He is an important member of the Sri Lankan cricket team, and his skill with the ball is recognised around the world. When he performs, the chances of Sri Lanka winning increase significantly.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Rashid Khan: everyone are aware of Rashid Khan’s accomplishments. He has an economy of 6.22 and has taken 115 wickets.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Md Nabi

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Kusal Mendis

Must pick for AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Kusal Mendis

Mohammad Nabi

Rashid Khan

Wanindu Hasaranga

Theekshana

Risky choices for AFG vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Qais Ahmad

Lahiru Kumara

Who will win today’s AFG vs SL ICC T20 World Cup match?

Sri Lanka is the favourite to win this fixture, who may expect a tough battle against Afghanistan.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

