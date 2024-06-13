Friday, June 14, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketAFG vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction |...
-- Advertisement --

AFG vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

AFG vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: The Indian Express
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -
AFG vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: The 2024 T20 World Cup will hold its 29th match between Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. This game is on June 14th at 6:00 a.m. IST. Afghanistan is playing well, having won both their matches, and is at the top of Group C. On the other hand, Papua New Guinea has lost both of its matches and is at the bottom of the group.

Recently, Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 80 runs. Papua New Guinea lost their last game to Uganda by 3 wickets, with Hiri Hiri scoring 15 runs.

-- Advertisement --

AFG vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match AFG vs PNG, 29th Match
Venue Brian Lara Stadium Tarouba Trinidad
Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST –14 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for AFG vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Papua New Guinea: Norman Vanua, Alei Nao and Assad Vala
Weather forecast for AFG vs PNG match Temperature: 28°C

Precipitation: 4%

Humidity: 77%

Wind: 14 km/h
Pitch conditions for AFG vs PNG  Known for its slower nature, the pitch at Brian Lara Stadium is spinner friendly.  
Toss Factor in AFG vs PNG  Teams batting first have a slight advantage historically.   
AFG vs PNG Head-to-head AFG – 1

PNG – 0
AFG vs PNG Squads Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala(c), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea, Jack Gardner, Hila Vare

Probable playing XI for Afghanistan 

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Probable playing XI for Papua New Guinea

Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, John Kariko

-- Advertisement --

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AFG vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

AFG vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Tony Ura, Mohammad Nabi, Assad Valla, Sese Bau, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq, Alei Nao

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

AFG vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

-- Advertisement --

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Mohammad Nabi, Assad Vala, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Alei Nao, Chad Soper

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Having played two great innings in the T20 World Cup 2024 the stylish player is all set to make another mark on the match against PNG. He is an automatic choice in your dream 11 and you can give him captain if you are risk taker.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Gulbadin Naib: Naib is a strong contender for fantasy lineups with his impressive T20I performances in 2024. He has scored 132 runs at an outstanding average of 44 and a strike rate of 159.03 in just four innings this year, including two half-centuries. 

Ibrahim Zadran: Zadran is another strong fantasy cricket pick based on his consistent performances in T20Is during 2024. He has played really good innings in the first two matches of the T20 World Cup 2024, in the first match he scored a brilliant half century and in the second match he was few runs away from half century.

-- Advertisement --

Tony Ura: Tony has been a key batter for PNG in this format of the game. In 57 T20I innings, he has scored 1622 runs at an average of 33.10. The PNG opener also have hundred to his name in this format. Keeping him in your dream team would give you some crucial points.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Mohammad Nabi: The Afghan maestro is undoubtedly a must have pick for your team. Nabi has scored over 2123 runs and has picked up 95 wickets in his T20I career.

Assad Vala: The skipper of PNG scored 21 runs and bagged 2 wickets in the first match against West Indies. His all-round ability can change the course of the game. He is a must have pick for your dream team.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Rashid Khan: Widely regarded as the premier T20 bowler in the world today, Rashid Khan is also a good batter. He is a sought-after talent in T20 franchise leagues globally. His unique brand of fast, direct mystery spin has baffled batters throughout his illustrious nine-year international career. Over the current World Cup cycle, Rashid has consistently delivered, taking wickets at an average just below 20 and maintaining a miserly economy rate of under seven runs per over. His impact is unmatched, evident from the fact that no bowler has taken more T20 wickets in this decade than him.  

Naveen-ul-Haq: Naveen-ul-Haq is another excellent fantasy cricket pick due to his ability to take wickets at crucial intervals and his all-round skills. In 2024 last two matches he has picked plenty of wicket and he is the trump card pick for your fantasy 11.

Alei Nao: The right arm medium pacer has showcased his bowling ability in the recent games of PNG. He is expected to continue his good run against Afghanistan as well.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Naveen-ul-Haq and Assad Vala

Must Picks for AFG vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Rashid Khan
  • Mohammad Nab
  • Assad Vala
  • Ibrahim Zadran
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi

Risky choices for AFG vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea?

Based on the detailed pre match analysis and the current form of both teams, Afghanistan are predicted to win the match against PNG in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Based on the detailed pre match analysis and the current form of both teams, England are predicted to win the match against Oman in the T20 World Cup 2024. 

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
Top 10 Best Bowling Figures in T20 World Cup History [Updated]

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

Top 10 Best Bowling Figures in T20 World Cup History [Updated]

Ikshaku Kashyap -
Though T20 World Cup is known for its high-scoring matches, it is not inferior in the case of bowlers...
Cricket

ENG vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | England vs OMAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
ENG vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: This game against Oman is crucial for England as the defending champions are on...
Athletes

Meet Puja Tomar: Rising Through the Ranks in MMA – Bio, Records, Family – All Details

Harshal Barot -
 Puja Tomar became the first woman in history to represent the country within the octagon of the UFC. The...
Cricket

IPL Valuation Skyrockets to $16.4 Billion in 2024, Chennai Super Kings Remain on Top

Saiman Das -
The valuation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) rose by 6.5%, reaching $16.4 billion (approximately ₹1,34,858 crore) in 2024,...
Chess

Divya Deshmukh Continues Winning Streak at World Junior Chess Championships

Saiman Das -
IM Divya Deshmukh showcased her dominance by defeating fellow competitor WFM Sachi Jain in the second-to-last round of the...
Cricket

BAN vs NED ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh and the Netherlands are set to clash in a pivotal encounter in the...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019