AFG vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

AFG vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: The 2024 T20 World Cup will hold its 29th match between Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. This game is on June 14th at 6:00 a.m. IST. Afghanistan is playing well, having won both their matches, and is at the top of Group C. On the other hand, Papua New Guinea has lost both of its matches and is at the bottom of the group.

Recently, Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 80 runs. Papua New Guinea lost their last game to Uganda by 3 wickets, with Hiri Hiri scoring 15 runs. -- Advertisement --

AFG vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match AFG vs PNG, 29th Match Venue Brian Lara Stadium Tarouba Trinidad Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST –14 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for AFG vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Afghanistan : Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Fazalhaq Farooqi Papua New Guinea: Norman Vanua, Alei Nao and Assad Vala Weather forecast for AFG vs PNG match Temperature: 28°C Precipitation: 4% Humidity: 77% Wind: 14 km/h Pitch conditions for AFG vs PNG Known for its slower nature, the pitch at Brian Lara Stadium is spinner friendly. Toss Factor in AFG vs PNG Teams batting first have a slight advantage historically. AFG vs PNG Head-to-head AFG – 1 PNG – 0 AFG vs PNG Squads Afghanistan : Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala(c), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea, Jack Gardner, Hila Vare

Probable playing XI for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Probable playing XI for Papua New Guinea

Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, John Kariko

-- Advertisement --

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AFG vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Tony Ura, Mohammad Nabi, Assad Valla, Sese Bau, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq, Alei Nao

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

-- Advertisement --

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Mohammad Nabi, Assad Vala, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Alei Nao, Chad Soper

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Having played two great innings in the T20 World Cup 2024 the stylish player is all set to make another mark on the match against PNG. He is an automatic choice in your dream 11 and you can give him captain if you are risk taker.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Gulbadin Naib: Naib is a strong contender for fantasy lineups with his impressive T20I performances in 2024. He has scored 132 runs at an outstanding average of 44 and a strike rate of 159.03 in just four innings this year, including two half-centuries.

Ibrahim Zadran: Zadran is another strong fantasy cricket pick based on his consistent performances in T20Is during 2024. He has played really good innings in the first two matches of the T20 World Cup 2024, in the first match he scored a brilliant half century and in the second match he was few runs away from half century.

-- Advertisement --

Tony Ura: Tony has been a key batter for PNG in this format of the game. In 57 T20I innings, he has scored 1622 runs at an average of 33.10. The PNG opener also have hundred to his name in this format. Keeping him in your dream team would give you some crucial points.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Mohammad Nabi: The Afghan maestro is undoubtedly a must have pick for your team. Nabi has scored over 2123 runs and has picked up 95 wickets in his T20I career.

Assad Vala: The skipper of PNG scored 21 runs and bagged 2 wickets in the first match against West Indies. His all-round ability can change the course of the game. He is a must have pick for your dream team.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Rashid Khan: Widely regarded as the premier T20 bowler in the world today, Rashid Khan is also a good batter. He is a sought-after talent in T20 franchise leagues globally. His unique brand of fast, direct mystery spin has baffled batters throughout his illustrious nine-year international career. Over the current World Cup cycle, Rashid has consistently delivered, taking wickets at an average just below 20 and maintaining a miserly economy rate of under seven runs per over. His impact is unmatched, evident from the fact that no bowler has taken more T20 wickets in this decade than him.

Naveen-ul-Haq: Naveen-ul-Haq is another excellent fantasy cricket pick due to his ability to take wickets at crucial intervals and his all-round skills. In 2024 last two matches he has picked plenty of wicket and he is the trump card pick for your fantasy 11.

Alei Nao: The right arm medium pacer has showcased his bowling ability in the recent games of PNG. He is expected to continue his good run against Afghanistan as well.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Naveen-ul-Haq and Assad Vala

Must Picks for AFG vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Rashid Khan

Mohammad Nab

Assad Vala

Ibrahim Zadran

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Risky choices for AFG vs PNG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Najibullah Zadran

Kiplin Doriga

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea?

Based on the detailed pre match analysis and the current form of both teams, Afghanistan are predicted to win the match against PNG in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Based on the detailed pre match analysis and the current form of both teams, England are predicted to win the match against Oman in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.