Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC Match | AFG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Full Dream11 Team Analysis by Experts

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: At the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Friday, Afghanistan will play host to Ireland in the 25th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Afghanistan, who have only earned one point so far, will play Ireland on Friday in an effort to win their first match of the competition. On the other side, in their first match of the Super 12 phase of the competition, Ireland was severely defeated by Sri Lanka. In their subsequent match at the MCG, they recovered and defeated England.

Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the AFG vs IRE encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both AFG vs IRE T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more.

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s AFG vs IRE T20 match.

AFG vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup – Match 25 | Complete Match Details

Match ICC T20 World Cup – AFG vs IRE AFG vs IRE Match Date Friday, October 28th, 2022. AFG vs IRE Match Time 9:30 am IST Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground

Complete match analysis by experts for AFG vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 25

Key Players in Form in AFG vs IRE teams

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan.

Weather conditions in AFG vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup match 25

The weather is a bit cloudy. However, there’s no chance of rain, so we can anticipate a strong game between the two teams.

AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The Melbourne Cricket Ground’s pitch benefits the pacers. The batters will need to be alert while batting here because the ball bounces off the surface.

Toss factor in AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first.

Venue stats – Melbourne Cricket Ground

Total T20 matches – 20

Matches won Batting First – 8

Matches won Batting second – 11

Average first innings score – 141

Highest score – 184

Lowest score – 74

AFG vs IRE head-to-head

Played: 23

Ireland won: 7

Afghanistan won: 16

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.

Probable Playing XI for AFG in AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup Match 25

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik/Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Probable Playing XI for IRE in AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup Match 25

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

AFG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, George Dockrell, Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Md Nabi, Curtis Campher, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mark Adair.

AFG vs IRE Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Ibrahim Zadran, Andrew Balbirnie, Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Joshua Little, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: is a decent pick for the wicketkeeping front. He’ll be looking to lead his side to a win.

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

Andrew Balbirnie: The Irish captain may make all the difference in helping his team win. His score of 62(47) versus England came just in time for his squad to pull off one of the tournament’s biggest upsets.

Usman Ghani: will be looking to lead his side, who has a strike rate of 109.6. Let’s see how well he performs against Ireland.

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Md Nabi: is a brilliant all-rounder who has a strike rate of 140.2 and has scored 1667 runs. He’ll be looking to win this one for his team.

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction

Rashid Khan: everyone are aware of Rashid Khan’s accomplishments. He has an economy of 6.22 and has taken 115 wickets.

Joshua Little: He is the Irish team’s speed attack coordinator. The MCG wicket might benefit from his quick pace. He has so far captured 6 wickets in 5 games.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

Md Nabi

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team

Joshua Little

Must pick for AFG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Joshua Little

Mohammad Nabi

Rashid Khan

Andrew Balbirnie

Lorcan Tucker

Risky choices for AFG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Qais Ahmad

Graham Hume

Who will win today’s AFG vs IRE ICC T20 World Cup match?

Afghanistan is the favourite to win this fixture, who may expect a tough battle against Ireland.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

