AFG vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Afghanistan vs India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: The Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 will see Afghanistan face India at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, in Barbados. Afghanistan has won 3 of the 4 group stage games, wherein the only loss arrived at the hands of the host, West Indies by 104 runs. Their performance in all the three departments has been great. They have high morale going into the match as they have defeated New Zealand convincingly.

-- Advertisement --

India has remained unbeaten with the victories against Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA along with a washed-out game against Canada to end the league stage. Be it the bowlers from Jasprit Bumrah to Arshdeep Singh or all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, all have done a great job. Rishabh Pant has been pretty consistent for this team. The only cause for concern is the form of Virat Kohli as he has got only 5 runs in 3 games, but he once again is likely to come back hard in the next game.

AFG vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match Afghanistan vs India, 43rd Match (Super 8, Group 1) Venue Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Thursday, 20 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for AFG vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Afghanistan : Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi India: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Panyda, Jasprit Bumrah Weather forecast for AFG vs IND match Temperature: 27°C Precipitation: 24% Humidity: 64% Wind: 23 km/h Pitch conditions for AFG vs IND The pitch at Kensington oval has seen some high scores while both batting first and second. The average batting strike rate at the venue is 130.52 which means a decent total of around 150-160 can be posted on any given day. Bowling becomes easier in the other half of the game. Spinners might get some good purchase. Toss Factor in AFG vs IND Team winning the toss will prefer to bowl first. AFG vs IND Head-to-head Afghanistan – 0 India – 7 No Result – 1 AFG vs IND Squads Afghanistan : Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable playing XI for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

-- Advertisement --

Probable playing XI for India

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AFG vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Ibrahim Zadran, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Rishabh Pant, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Azmatullah Omarzai, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arshdeep Singh

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: The Afghan wicketkeeper has scored a total of 167 runs in 4 innings in this tournament. He is also the leading run scorer in this ICC T20 World Cup. Hence, Gurbaz is a must have pick for your team.

Rishabh Pant: The southpaw from India is proving his metal after coming from a long break. Pant has accumulated 96 runs in this tournament, all of his knocks guided India to a respected total. He might score well in the game against Afghanistan.

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Ibrahim Zadran: With 152 runs in 4 innings of this tournament, Zadran is the second highest run-scorer for Afghanistan. He can bat sensibly and keep the score board running.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is currently looking to regain his form and he is expected to turn the tables against Afghanistan. Dropping him from his fantasy team would cost you some fantasy points.

Rohit Sharma: All of us are aware of what Rohit Sharma did in the last head-to-head game against Afghanistan. The skipper went on to score 121* runs and stood till the last over. Also, in the opening game of this tournament, the opener scored half-century. He may continue his good run against Afghanistan as well.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Azmatullah Omarzai: Azmatullah Omarzai has 351 runs to his name in his T20I career and also has bagged 27 wickets. In the recently held game, he scored 23 runs and also had a scalp.

Hardik Pandya: With the bat, Hardik has is yet to display his caliber in this tournament but has left nothing behind with the ball. The all-rounder has picked up 7 wickets in just 3 innings. He is a match winner and a must have player for your fantasy team.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi is in great form with the ball. The medium pacer has picked up 12 wickets in 4 matches of this tournament. He is, therefore, a must in your fantasy team.

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah has scalped 5 wickets in 3 innings of this tournament but, what’s more impressive is his economy of 4.09 which creates the pressure on the batters.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Hardik Pandya and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

Must Picks for AFG vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya

Jasprit Bumrah

Rahmaullah Gurbaz

Rashid Khan

Risky choices for AFG vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Afghanistan vs India?

It seems that India will emerge victorious in today’s match. However, Afghanistan may give a tough fight and make it difficult for India to take the game away with ease.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big