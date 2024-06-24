AFG vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: The final Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2024 will be contested between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent on Tuesday, June 25. The 52nd match begins at 6:00 AM IST.

-- Advertisement --

Afghanistan claimed a 21-run win over Australia on Sunday and now keep themselves in contention for a T20 World Cup semi-final spot. Now, they are only hoping that an India win over Australia on Monday and its own win over Bangladesh will see them qualify for the semifinals. However, if Australia decides to beat India by a run, then Afghanistan will need to win by 36 runs over Bangladesh to pip Australia in terms of NRR.

On the other hand, Bangladesh has lost both of its Super 8 matches and stands very little chance at the semis should they emerge victorious against Afghanistan. Bangladesh will qualify only if India beats Australia by 55 runs and they can beat Afghanistan by 31 runs.

-- Advertisement --

AFG vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match AUS vs BAN, 52nd Match Venue Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST – Tuesday, 25 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for AFG vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Afghanistan : Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib Weather forecast for AFG vs BAN match Temperature: 28°C Precipitation: 41% Humidity: 79% Wind: 24 km/h Pitch conditions for AFG vs BAN Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is known for providing assistance to both batsmen and spin bowlers. Toss Factor in AFG vs BAN The pitch traditionally favors chasing teams, and spinners play a crucial role here. AFG vs BAN Head-to-head Afghanistan: 6 wins Bangladesh: 5 wins AFG vs BAN Squads Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar

Probable playing XI for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Probable playing XI for Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (w), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AFG vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

-- Advertisement --

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Naveen-ul-Haq

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Litton Das, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Naveen-ul-Haq

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: The Afghan wicketkeeper has scored a total of 238 runs in 6 innings in this tournament. He is the leading run scorer in this ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Hence, Gurbaz is a must have pick for your team.

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Ibrahim Zadran: With 211 runs in 6 innings of this tournament, Zadran is the second highest run-scorer for Afghanistan. He can bat sensibly and keep the scoreboard running.

Najmul Hossain Shanto: Shanto has got back his rhythm after a poor start of the tournament. The batter has failed to convert the 30+ scores into a half century in his last two innings. He is expected to go big in the game against Afghanistan

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Azmatullah Omarzai: Azmatullah Omarzai has 379 runs to his name in his T20I career and also has bagged 28 wickets. He can easily collect some points for you because he is very able batter and also has the ability to pick the wickets.

Shakib Al Hasan: The prolific all-rounder of Bangladesh brings in a lot of experience into the game. He can bat well and also bowls crucial spells scalping big fishes.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi is in great form with the ball. The medium pacer has picked up 15 wickets in 6 matches of this tournament. He is, therefore, a player to have in your fantasy team.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib: With 11 wickets in 6 innings, Sakib is the best bowler for Bangladesh in this tournament. He can deceive the batters with his bowling and hence, he should get a place in your dream team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Naveen-ul-Haq

Must Picks for AFG vs AUS ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Shakib Al Hasan

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Risky choices for AFG vs AUS ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Najibullah Zadran

Jake Ali

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Afghanistan and Australia?

Afghanistan enters the match as overwhelming favorites with an 80% chance of victory, given their current form and superior lineup. However, Bangladesh has the potential to spring a surprise.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big