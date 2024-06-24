Monday, June 24, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketAFG vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction |...
-- Advertisement --

AFG vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

AFG vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: BCB
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
4 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: The final Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2024 will be contested between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent on Tuesday, June 25. The 52nd match begins at 6:00 AM IST.

-- Advertisement --

Afghanistan claimed a 21-run win over Australia on Sunday and now keep themselves in contention for a T20 World Cup semi-final spot. Now, they are only hoping that an India win over Australia on Monday and its own win over Bangladesh will see them qualify for the semifinals. However, if Australia decides to beat India by a run, then Afghanistan will need to win by 36 runs over Bangladesh to pip Australia in terms of NRR.

On the other hand, Bangladesh has lost both of its Super 8 matches and stands very little chance at the semis should they emerge victorious against Afghanistan. Bangladesh will qualify only if India beats Australia by 55 runs and they can beat Afghanistan by 31 runs.

-- Advertisement --

AFG vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match AUS vs BAN, 52nd Match
Venue Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown
Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST – Tuesday, 25 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for AFG vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Weather forecast for AFG vs BAN match Temperature: 28°C

Precipitation: 41%

Humidity: 79%

Wind: 24 km/h
Pitch conditions for AFG vs BAN Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is known for providing assistance to both batsmen and spin bowlers. 
Toss Factor in AFG vs BAN The pitch traditionally favors chasing teams, and spinners play a crucial role here.   
AFG vs BAN Head-to-head Afghanistan: 6 wins

Bangladesh: 5 wins
AFG vs BAN Squads Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar

Probable playing XI for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Probable playing XI for Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (w), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AFG vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

AFG vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

-- Advertisement --

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Naveen-ul-Haq

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

AFG vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Litton Das, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Naveen-ul-Haq

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: The Afghan wicketkeeper has scored a total of 238 runs in 6 innings in this tournament. He is the leading run scorer in this ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Hence, Gurbaz is a must have pick for your team.

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Ibrahim Zadran: With 211 runs in 6 innings of this tournament, Zadran is the second highest run-scorer for Afghanistan. He can bat sensibly and keep the scoreboard running.

Najmul Hossain Shanto: Shanto has got back his rhythm after a poor start of the tournament. The batter has failed to convert the 30+ scores into a half century in his last two innings. He is expected to go big in the game against Afghanistan

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Azmatullah Omarzai: Azmatullah Omarzai has 379 runs to his name in his T20I career and also has bagged 28 wickets. He can easily collect some points for you because he is very able batter and also has the ability to pick the wickets.

Shakib Al Hasan: The prolific all-rounder of Bangladesh brings in a lot of experience into the game. He can bat well and also bowls crucial spells scalping big fishes.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi is in great form with the ball. The medium pacer has picked up 15 wickets in 6 matches of this tournament. He is, therefore, a player to have in your fantasy team.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib: With 11 wickets in 6 innings, Sakib is the best bowler for Bangladesh in this tournament. He can deceive the batters with his bowling and hence, he should get a place in your dream team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Naveen-ul-Haq 

Must Picks for AFG vs AUS ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi
  • Shakib Al Hasan
  • Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Risky choices for AFG vs AUS ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Afghanistan and Australia?

Afghanistan enters the match as overwhelming favorites with an 80% chance of victory, given their current form and superior lineup. However, Bangladesh has the potential to spring a surprise.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
Why Amul and Nandini are Sponsoring 5 Other Teams Over India in T20 World Cup 2024: The Sponsorship Puzzle
Next article
How Premier League Sponsorship Works: The Business Behind the Game

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Top 10 Tennis Movies You Need to Watch: Game, Set, Cinema

Ikshaku Kashyap -
While not everyone enjoys tennis, most, if not all, sports fans should be able to relate to the competitive...
Cricket

AUS vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia is going to be a thriller, and both the giant teams...
News

Qosanov Memorial 2024 Highlights: Nayana James and Sarvesh Kushare Take Top Honors in Almaty

Saiman Das -
Indian athletes Nayana James and Sarvesh Anil Kushare claimed victories in the women’s long jump and men’s high jump...
Badminton

Indian Para Team Bags 14 Medals at International Badminton Event: Glory in Glasgow

Saiman Das -
The Indian Para Badminton team delivered an outstanding performance at the 4 Nations Para Badminton International Level 1 tournament...
News

Sreeja Akula Makes History: First Indian to Win WTT Contender Singles Title!

Saiman Das -
Indian paddler Sreeja Akula is poised to become a table tennis star unlike any the country has seen before....
Cricket

USA vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | United States vs England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
USA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: The United States will take on England in the 49th match of the T20...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World in 2024: Wealth Rankings

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019