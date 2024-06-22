Saturday, June 22, 2024
AFG vs AUS ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

AFG vs AUS ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images
AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Australia will face Afghanistan at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown in the 48th match of T20 World Cup 2024. Australia is coming off a string of victories in all the matches they played in the T20 World Cup 2024; on the other hand, Afghanistan is also coming with some confidence.

It will be a very close encounter because both teams are in very good form, especially Australia, which is ahead in this contest, but we cannot ghost Afghanistan. From the fantasy point of view, this is the kind of match that can make you win a lot of money, so make sure to follow our tips if you want to crack different leagues.

AFG vs AUS ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match AUS vs AFG, 48th Match
Venue Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown
Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST – Sunday, 23 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for AFG vs AUS ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Australia: Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Weather forecast for AUS vs AFG match Temperature: 28°C

Precipitation: 24%

Humidity: 79%

Wind: 19 km/h
Pitch conditions for AUS vs AFG Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is known for providing assistance to both batsmen and spin bowlers. 
Toss Factor in AUS vs AFG The pitch traditionally favors chasing teams, and spinners play a crucial role here.   
AUS vs AFG Head-to-head Australia: 1 win

Afghanistan: 0 win
AUS vs AFG Squads Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote

Probable playing XI for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran,  Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Probable playing XI for Australia

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AFG vs AUS ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

AFG vs AUS ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Rahmaullah Gurbaz, Travis Head, David Warner, Ibrahim Zadran, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammad Nabi, Adam Zampa, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

AFG vs AUS ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Travis Head, David Warner, Gulbadin Naib, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: The Afghan wicketkeeper has scored a total of 178 runs in 5 innings in this tournament. He is also the in the list pf leading run scorer in this ICC T20 World Cup. Hence, Gurbaz is a must have pick for your team.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Travis Head: Head’s aggressive batting in the powerplay has been a highlight. With a T20I strike rate close to 150, he can dismantle bowling attacks early in the innings. His Form has been brilliant in this World Cup 2024 as he is the leading run getter for Australia with 179 runs. He is also a good option for captain and Vice-captain for your Dream 11 team.

Ibrahim Zadran: With 160 runs in 5 innings of this tournament, Zadran is the second highest run-scorer for Afghanistan. He can bat sensibly and keep the scoreboard running.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Marcus Stoinis: Stoinis has been the key man for Australia in the tournament as he has won matches on his own ability, he is the leading runners getter for Australian team in with 156 runs, for today’s match he is must have pick and good option for captaincy in the grand league.

Azmatullah Omarzai: Azmatullah Omarzai has 377 runs to his name in his T20I career and also has bagged 27 wickets. He can easily collect some points for you because he is very able batter and also has the ability to pick the wickets.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Adam Zampa: The Australian spinner has been in great form in this world cup as he has picked up 11 wickets in 5 matches and has helped Australia to win matches in this T20 World Cup 2024. He has also performed really well against Bangladesh he has bagged 2 wickets; all these records make him such a great pick for your dream 11 team, he is also a good option for Captain or Vice-captain considering his records.

Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi is in great form with the ball. The medium pacer has picked up 15 wickets in 5 matches of this tournament. He is, therefore, a must player in your fantasy team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Adam Zampa, Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis 

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Fazalhaq Farooqi, David Warner and Mitchell Starc 

Must Picks for AFG vs AUS ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Marcus Stoinis 
  • Travis Head 
  • Adam Zampa 
  • R Gurbaz 
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi 
  • Rashid Khan

Risky choices for AFG vs AUS ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Afghanistan and Australia?

Australia enters the match as overwhelming favorites with an 80% chance of victory, given their current form and superior lineup. However, Afghanistan has the potential to spring a surprise.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


