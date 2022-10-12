AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Head coach Venkatesh announces 23-member Indian squad

- Advertisement -

Head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh announces a 23-member squad for the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday. The tournament will begin in Kuwait City later this week. Being in Group H, India will play against Iraq on October 14, Australia on October 16, and with hosts Kuwait on October 18.

The media release by the official website of AIFF states,

“The team had been training in Bhubaneswar, where they were also crowned winners of the SAFF U-20 Championship, earlier this year, before shifting base to Kolkata, where they have been training in preparation for the AFC U-20 Championship.”

Head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh said as stated in the media release,

“We have had a good preparation in the run-up to the AFC U-20 Championship, and the boys are all looking forward to taking on some of the best teams in Asia. We are the underdogs, and in terms of preparation, the opponents have had more international preparation, while we have had more domestic preparation. But we will go there to fight for our chance to qualify.” “The boys have got a lot of confidence after the win of the SAFF U-20 Championship, and I am sure they will be able to give a very good account of themselves on the pitch,”

44 teams are there in the 10 groups for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers. The 10 group toppers and the five best runners-up will enter the finals. Being the hosts of the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup, Uzbekistan has already qualified with 15 other teams. The matches of all the other groups concluded last month leaving Group H, which was postponed to October due to the shifting of venue from Basra, Iraq to Kuwait City, Kuwait.

AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers: 23-member Indian Squad

Goalkeepers: Zahid Hussain Bukhari, Som Kumar, Dipesh Chauhan.

Defenders: Leewan Castanha, Amandeep, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Sajad Hussain Parray, Halen Nongtdu, Brijesh Giri, Bikash Yumnam, Raj Basfore.

Midfielders: Vibin Mohanan, Taison Singh Loitongbam, Harsh Shailesh Patre, Sibajit Leimapokpam, Vinay Harji, Shreyas Ketkar, Maheson Singh Tongbram, Aphaoba Singh.

Forwards: Macarton Louis Nickson, Himanshu Jangra, Gurkirat Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India’s Fixtures

India is placed in Group H alongside hosts Kuwait, Iraq, and Australia. The defending SAFF Champions will face Iraq in their opener followed by Australia and Kuwait.

October 14: Iraq vs India, Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium, Kuwait City, 7 PM IST.

October 16: India vs Australia, Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium, Kuwait City, 7 PM IST.

October 18: India vs Kuwait, Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium, Kuwait City, 10 PM IST.

