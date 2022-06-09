- Advertisement -

India defeated Cambodia by 2-0 at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. Now, team India will face Afghanistan this Sunday. Indian team ranked 171st after defeating Cambodia 2-0 on Wednesday.

Sunil Chhetri (Indian Captain) said-

“Feels good we kept a clean sheet. We could have done better. I am not trying to be harsh. It was very humid but that was the same for both teams. We could not maintain the same tempo throughout the match because of the conditions but I don’t want to give excuses. It feels good to get the three points but we did not utilize most of our chances. Maybe I am being harsh because I’m old but yes, overall happy with the win.”

Starting Lineups

India

-- Advertisement --

Gurpreet (GK), Jhingan, Mishra, Anwar, Roshan, Thapa, Brandon, Colaco, Suresh, Chhetri (C), Manvir.

Coach: Igor Stimac

Cambodia

-- Advertisement --

Hul Kimhuy (GK), Ken Chansopheak, Visal (C), Chanchav, Boris, Bin, Chanpolin, Suhana, Sodavid, Chanthea, Sokpheng.

Match Highlights

Technical difficulty added a tiny delay while playing the national anthem of Cambodia. At 2′ Roshan Singh produced a good shot from distance but went to the keeper. In 5′, India’s Sandesh Jhingan was the first player to be shown yellow. Roshan Singh again shot from an ambitious distance but far away from the box. A brilliant Goal at 13’ from Indian football star SUNIL CHHETRI. Took a short run-up and lashed the ball in the bottom right corner of the keeper.

-- Advertisement --

It’s a Cambodia freekick at 21’ with Suresh’s strategic foul on Sokpheng. A possible goal missed by Suni Chhetri, a chance made by Roshan Singh at 22’.

Shocking– Sunil Chhetri is shown yellow for his challenge on Chanchav.

-- Advertisement --

At 42’ Akash Mishra shot out of nowhere and went straight to the keeper who parried it out of play.

Score– India 1-0 Cambodia (Half Time)

In the second half Indian players substituted :

IN– Sahal Abdul Samad and Udanta Singh

OUT– Anirudh Thapa and Manvir Singh

Brandon constructed a shot at Chhetri but the skipper could not keep on target.

A blazing goal (59’) from CHHETRI with Brandon with a brilliant inswinging cross found Chhetri’s head. Chhetri placed it well inside the net and secured his brace. In 68′ Sunil Chhetri was replaced by Aashique Kuruniyan and Glan Martins by Brandon Fernandes.

The main problem of Cambodian players was pass accuracy and ball retention were inadequate to win a match against a resilient team India.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]