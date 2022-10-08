Adventure is out there, you just have to Kayak to it | 36th National Games 2022 – Oct 8

- Advertisement -

Our broadcast schedule for Saturday, 8 October 🎥#36thNationalGames ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/LGXjbQF0mV — DD Sports – National Games 2022 🇮🇳 (@ddsportschannel) October 7, 2022

The 36th National Games is all set for the events of October 8. The official twitter handle of DD Sports has released the schedule of Saturday’s events. “Adventure is out there, you just have to Kayak to it. Canoeing and Kayaking adventure has started at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad,” reads the tweet.

Adventure is out there, you just have to Kayak to it 🛶 Canoeing and Kayaking adventure has started at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad ⚡️ #36thNationalGames 🇮🇳@Media_SAI @InfoGujarat @Nat_Games_Guj pic.twitter.com/4zWFCXTzaJ — DD Sports – National Games 2022 🇮🇳 (@ddsportschannel) October 8, 2022

Updates from October 7

Judo: Praveen Rawat of Uttarakhand defeats Pawan Kumar of Haryana at 1-0. Meanwhile, Vishal Ruhil overpowers Fardeen of Chandigarh. Further, Kamdon Boi of Arunachal loses to Hemang Jaiswal of Rajasthan at 0-1.

Hockey (Men’s QFs): Lalit Upadhyay takes UP to the semifinals. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s weak defence proves fruitful for Haryana as it scores 2 goals in third and fourth quarter after the miss in the second quarter. Further, Sathish James of Tamil Nadu walks out of the game due to injury and Karnataka becomes the first team to enter men’s hockey semi-finals with a phenomenal score of 11-2 against Gujarat.

Boxing: Boxers Simranjit Kaur and Shiva Thapa enter quarterfinals. After their outstanding performances, both boxers made a smooth entry in the quarterfinals at the boxing arena of the 36th National Games on Friday.

Simranjit Kaur overpowers Rinky Sharma with a remarkable score of 5-0 in a 60kg first round bout, meanwhile, Shiva Thapa beats Aniket Pandey with a similar 5-0 score in a men’s 67kg bout.

“It’s a perfect platform to assess talent. Many boxers have come up from 63.5kg and many from higher weights have come down, so the competition level has gone up,” said Shiva.

Swimming

The 14 year old budding star, Hashika Ramchandra wins the 6th gold medal of the 36th National Games at Sardar Patel Aquatic Complex on Friday. The Karnataka swimmer won gold medals in a row and set a record in 400m freestyle after a faceoff with Delhi’s Bhavya Sachdeva. She also won the 200m Individual Medley event in 2:26.23s for her 6th medal of the National Games. Meanwhile, Kerala swimmer Sajan Prakash bags two gold medals marking a total of 5 gold medals. The Kerala swimmer defeats Karnataka’s S. Siva and MP’s Advait Page and wins the Individual Medley event.

About the 36TH National Games

The 36th National Games of India is going on in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12, 2022. India’s esteemed multi-sport event makes a comeback after a gap of seven years. The last edition of the National Games was held in Kerala in 2015.

The National Games is happening across six cities of Gujarat- Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar. Gujarat is organizing the National Games for the first time. This is the 36th edition of the National Games, and an estimated 7,000 athletes are taking part across 36 sporting disciplines.

