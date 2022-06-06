Adani & GMR Group all set to own teams in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

- Advertisement -

To promote the homegrown sport Kho Kho, two leading corporate giants Adani Group and GMR group have acquired the Gujarat and Telangana franchises respectively in the Ultimate Kho Kho schedule for 2022.

Ultimate Kho Kho first-ever professional kho kho league and is backed by Dabur with a total of 8 team owners. Due to a covid pandemic, the inaugural season is being postponed for later this year.

We are delighted to announce that the #AdaniSportsline will be joining forces to promote another home-grown Indian sport, Kho-Kho. Our intent to partner with the @ultimatekhokho is an extension of our goal of creating a world-class ecosystem that nurtures talent.#AdaniSportsline https://t.co/5awDMCee7o — Adani Sportsline (@AdaniSportsline) June 6, 2022

Team Telangana is all set to blaze at the #UltimateKhoKho 🔥💙 Are you all ready to witness the biggest Kho-Kho competition in the country? 😍#GMRSports #GMRGroup https://t.co/bWgKgFNx1v -- Advertisement -- — GMR SPORTS (@sports_gmr) June 6, 2022

Tenzing Niyogi, CEO of Ultimate Kho Kho stated-

“I am delighted to welcome the Adani Group & GMR on board on our Ultimate Kho Kho journey. We are committed to bring this sporting spectacle to the masses of India and it’s of great pride to collaborate with corporates as stakeholders. This is certainly a strong foot forward for Ultimate Kho Kho becoming a sports movement”.

This league aims to transfigure an indigenous and native sport “ Kho-Kho” with a contemporary structure. The league is promoted by Amit Burman, Chairman of Dabur Group, in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI),

Adani Sportsline, a part of the Adani Group, is already contributed to many sporting leagues in the country. The company has created an environs way for future sports. And motivated the youths of the country. Teams like the Gujarat franchise of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Indian Boxing League, and upcoming T20 League in UAE are backed by them.

Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises mentioned-

“At Adani Sportsline, we are delighted to be in a position to promote yet another exciting homegrown sport,”. Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Corporate Chairman of GMR Group said “At GMR Sports’ our aim is to promote sports amongst youth, connect with the community at large and build a supporting ecosystem. Since its inception, over 15 years ago, the company has done pioneering work in growing popular sports such as Cricket and other indigenous sports like Kabaddi and Wrestling across India and overseas. With a vision to nurture talent at the grass-root level, it has invested in providing access to professional sports by setting up Sports Training Academies across India,”

In association with UKK, the GMR will help ‘Kho-Kho’ to set a record and shatter all fetters with high popularity and will be welcomed by people. This league is backed by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), as its official broadcasting partner.

