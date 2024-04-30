Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsPickleballPickleball: The Perfect Blend of Fun and Fitness for All Age Groups
-- Advertisement --

Pickleball: The Perfect Blend of Fun and Fitness for All Age Groups

Image Source: Pinterest
Akshanda Chandel
By Akshanda Chandel
6 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

In recent years, a new sport has gained popularity in the United States and elsewhere. It’s called pickleballand it’s an easy one to learn, fun to play, and addictive for fans. Pickleball is a racket or paddle game in which two players (singles) or four players (doubles) use paddles to hit a punctured, hollow plastic ball over a 34-inch-high (0.86 m) net until one side fails to return the ball or breaks a rule. This sport is played both indoors and outdoors. 

-- Advertisement --

Pickleball: Origins

Pickleball History | KreedOn
Image Source: Pickleball Portal

Joel Pritchard, who went on to serve in the United States Congress and as Washington’s lieutenant governor, invented the game on Bainbridge Island, Washington, during his summer vacation in 1965. Pritchard and two of his buddies, Barney McCallum and Bill Bell, are recognized for creating the game and determining its rules. The name “Pickleball” was inspired by the Pritchards’ cocker spaniel, Pickles, who used to love chasing the ball during games.

The first pickleball court was set up in Joel Pritchard’s Garden, and the game immediately became popular among friends and neighbors. The inaugural pickleball tournament took place in 1976, and by the 1980s, the sport had become popular throughout the United States and Canada.

-- Advertisement --

Pickleball Inc. 

Pickleball quickly gained popularity among locals and the creators’ families. Pickle Ball, Inc. was founded in 1968 by Pritchard, McCallum’s son David, and two other friends. The corporation submitted its first annual report in 1972, around the same time that it trademarked the name Pickleball. To meet the sport’s demand, the company created wooden paddles and pickleball kits. Pickleball’s popularity grew and extended from the Pacific Northwest to warmer climates when “snowbirds” introduced the sport to Arizona, California, Hawaii, and Florida. Pickle Ball, Inc. was acquired by PickleballCentral.com in 2016, and the company is now known as Olla, LLC.

Rules of Pickleball

Rules of PrimeTime | KreedOn
Image Source: PrimeTime Pickleball

Pickleball is played on a court with a low net, similar to a tennis court. The game is usually played in doubles, with two players on each side of the court. The objective is to hit the ball in such a way that your opponent is unable to return it. Here are the basic rules:

  • The game starts with a serve, where one player serves the ball to the opponent’s court.
  • The ball must be allowed to bounce before being hit.
  • Players can use their paddles to hit the ball in the air or after it has bounced.
  • Points are scored when a player or team fails to return the ball to the other side of the court.
  • A game is played to 11 points, with a two-point advantage (e.g., 11-9).
best tennis player of all time- KreedOnAlso Read | Top 12 Greatest Tennis Players of All Time

Court and Equipment

The court

How to Make Your Own Pickleball Court in 3 Easy Steps | KreedOn
Image Source: Break the Love

The court’s standard dimensions are 20 feet (6.1 m) by 44 feet (13 m) for both doubles and singles, which is the same as a doubles badminton court. The non-volley line is seven feet (2.1 m) from the net. The baseline is 22 feet (6.7 m) from the net and represents the outer edge of the playing area. The non-volley zone, or “kitchen,” refers to the region defined by the non-volley line, the sidelines, and the net, including the lines. The service court extends from the non-volley line to the baseline. A middle line separates the service court into the left and right sides. 

-- Advertisement --

Net 

Best Pickleball Nets Reviewed | KreedOn
Image Source: Wander Globe

The net is 36 inches (0.91 m) high on each end and 34 inches (0.86 m) high in the center. The distance between the net posts must be 22 feet (6.7 m).

Ball 

The Basics Of Pickleball | KreedOn
Image Source: Pickle Baller

When the sport was first invented, it was played using a wiffle ball. USA Pickleball (USAP) and the International Federation of Pickleball (IFP) have since approved pickleball-specific ball standards. Balls have to be made of a strong molded material with an even surface and contain 26 to 40 uniformly spaced round holes. They must weigh between 22.1 and 26.5 grams and have a diameter of 2.87 to 2.97 inches (73 and 75 mm). 

Paddle 

Best Pickleball Paddles | KreedOn
Image Source: Most Craft

For official games, USAP and IFP paddle size guidelines state that the overall width of the paddle must not go over 24 inches (0.61 m); the length cannot exceed 17 inches (0.43m). There are no criteria for thickness or weight. The paddle should be made of a non-compressible product, and the top layer must be smooth. 

evolution of indian badminton by KreedOnAlso Read | Badminton in India – History, Skills, Rules, Dimensions of Court, Famous Players- All Details

Manner of play

Scoring

Pickleball uses side-out scoring, which means only the serving side can earn a point. The serving team receives one point for each error committed by the non-serving team. When the serving team makes an error, neither team gets a point. When a side-out happens, the two scores are inverted since the score is usually called first by the serving side and then by the receiving side. 

-- Advertisement --

Serving

When serving, the server must stand behind the baseline on one end of the center line and direct the ball toward the opponent’s diagonal service court. There are two kinds of serves permitted: volley and drop. 

Player Placement 

Aside from the server, there are no rules defining where each player should stand before the serve starts but serve recipients typically begin behind the baseline until they know which way the serve will bounce. The receiver’s partner typically starts close to the non-volley line, sometimes called the kitchen line. The server’s partner often waits behind the server’s baseline until they determine where the first service return will bounce.  

The Non-volley zone

No player shall volley the ball whilst positioned in the non-volley zone or touching any of the lines in the non-volley zone. A player may enter the non-volley zone to play a bounced ball and remain there to play other bounced balls, but the player must re-establish both of their feet outside the non-volley zone before playing a volley.  

Benefits of Pickleball

Health Benefits of pickleball | KreedOn
Image Source: Pickleball England

So, what makes pickleball so popular? Here are just a few benefits:

  • Social: Pickleball is a social sport that encourages interaction and camaraderie among players.
  • Easy to learn: The rules are simple, and the game is easy to pick up, even for those with no prior experience.
  • Low impact: Pickleball is a low-impact sport, making it perfect for people of all ages and abilities.
  • Fun: Pickleball is a game that’s all about having fun and enjoying the company of others.

Global Status of Pickleball

Pickleball Statistics You Need To Know | KreedOn
Image Source: ThePickleSports

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States, with over 4.8 million players as of 2023. It is gaining popularity outside of the United States, with several national and international competitions. Pickleball participation grew in every region of the United States, with the South Atlantic region having the most pickleball players (1.9 million). The Pacific region was second, with 1.5 million players, and the East-North Central region came in third, with 1.4 million players. The U.S. Pickleball National Championships are held near Palm Springs, California, and the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships are played in Naples, Florida. There are thousands of pickleball tournaments throughout the United States, including two professional tours and one professional league.

Conclusion

Finally, pickleball is an interesting game that is becoming increasingly popular, given its quick tempo and entertaining nature. No one is left behind when playing a noisy sport, which efficiently takes care of people’s fitness needs, whether they are children or old. Pickleball is open to everyone without considering one’s experience in sports or age; therefore, it is a great addition for seasoned athletes or novices. Find a stick, locate a court, and have a feel of pickleball.

Best Table Tennis Racket - KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Table Tennis Racket for Beginners & Professionals

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Akshanda Chandel
Akshanda Chandel
Previous article
Power-packed India’s T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Revealed
Next article
Tanisha Crasto Biography: Early Life | Career | Net worth | Achievements – All Details

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

Power-packed India’s T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Revealed

Sumit Malgotra -
BCCI unveiled India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad on April 30. Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the skipper...
Sambo (Martial Arts)

Sambo Martial Arts: A Harmonious Fusion of Tradition and Technique

Akshanda Chandel -
For a long time, martial arts have been a field of interest encompassing discipline, cultural history, and physical abilities....
Archery

Archer Deepika Kumari Rejoins TOPS Core Group Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

Saiman Das -
The Sports Ministry announced on Monday that former top-ranked archer Deepika Kumari, who recently secured a silver medal at...
Cricket

‘That was horrifying, these boys are like my own sons’: Shah Rukh Khan on DC Captain Rishabh Pant’s accident

Saiman Das -
Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) recently expressed profound emotions about cricketer Rishabh Pant's remarkable return to the cricket...
Badminton

Thomas Cup 2024: India’s Road to Quarterfinals Paved with 5-0 Victory Over England

Saiman Das -
India, the defending champions, secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Thomas Cup 2024 with a decisive 5-0...
Cricket

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction | Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match...

KreedOn Network -
LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to collide on 30th...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019