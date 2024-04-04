Thursday, April 4, 2024
Abhishek Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Stats, IPL– All Details

Abhishek Sharma Bio: Stats, Career, IPL, Age - All Details
Image Source- Hindustan Times
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
4 mins read
Updated:
Abhishek Sharma, an Indian cricketer, represents Punjab in domestic cricket and is part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the Indian Premier League. He commenced his List A career with Punjab during the 2016–17 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 25 February 2017 and marked his entry into first-class cricket during the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy for Punjab on 6 October 2017. In December 2017, he earned a spot in India’s lineup for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup hosted in New Zealand.

Abhishek Sharma Biography 

FULL NAME Abhishek Sharma
PLACE OF BIRTH Amritsar, Punjab
BORN 4 September 2000
HEIGHT 5 ft 7 in (170 cm)
EYE COLOUR Black
JERSEY NO. 4
BATTING STYLE Left-handed
BOWLING STYLE Left-arm orthodox spin
ROLE Bowling Allrounder
FATHER Raj Kumar Sharma
MOTHER Manju Sharma
SISTER Komal Sharma, Saniya Sharma
ZODIAC SIGN Virgo
HOBBIES Listening to Music, Travelling
SCHOOL Delhi Public School

Abhishek Sharma – Cricket Journey

Abhishek Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Stats, IPL– KreedOn
Image Source – Tring

At the age of three and a half, he commenced his journey in cricket, under the guidance of his father, Rajkumar Sharma, at a local ground. Progressing through various age group teams in Punjab, he marked his List A debut for Punjab on 25 February 2017, during the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy, and his first-class debut on 6 October 2017, in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy.

In the 2018 Under-19 World Cup held in New Zealand, he contributed significantly to India Under-19’s World Cup triumph. Furthermore, he represented India A in several matches. During the 2018 IPL season 11 auction, he was acquired by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for Rs 55 lakhs, surpassing his base price of Rs 20 lakhs. His inaugural IPL appearance came on 12 May 2018, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he showcased an impressive performance, scoring 46 runs off 19 balls at a striking rate of 242.

Moving forward, he joined SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2019, for Rs 6.5 crore, a significant escalation from his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the 2022 auction. Noteworthy was his outstanding performance during the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he played a pivotal role in Punjab’s achievement of scoring 275 runs for 6 wickets, with a remarkable individual score of 112 runs off 51 deliveries. This innings not only marked the highest T20 score by an Indian T20 team but also set a record for the highest number of sixes in an innings (22).

Abhishek Sharma Family 

Abhishek Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Stats, IPL– KreedOn
Image Source – Crictoday

Abhishek Sharma is a young cricketer who loves the game because of his family. His dad, Raj Kumar Sharma, used to play cricket, and his mom, Manju Sharma, takes care of their home. Abhishek has two sisters, Komal Sharma and Sonia Sharma.

Also Read | Mayank Agarwal Biography: Career, Stats, IPL, Family, Wife, Social Media – All Details

Abhishek Sharma Education

Abhishek Sharma education - KreedOn
Image Source – StarsUnfolded

Abhishek Sharma finished his studies at Delhi Public School in Delhi, where he did really well in his classes. He got over 80% in his exams up to the tenth grade. He also played lots of sports for his school team. Later, Abhishek went to G D Goenka University for more studies. He even got picked for the state team and played matches for his age group after playing for his school team.

Abhishek Sharma’s Net Worth

Abhishek Sharma net worth - KreedOn
Image Source – cricketerbio

As of March 2024, Abhishek Sharma, a rising star in Indian cricket, is believed to have a net worth ranging from INR 10 crore to INR 20 crore. This estimate is based on his earnings from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), possible income from endorsing brands, and other sources of revenue related to his career.

IPL through the years

Abhishek Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Stats, IPL– KreedOn
Image Source – Crictoday

In the 2018 edition of the IPL, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils and now rebranded as Delhi Capitals, faced a downturn in their performance, leading them to drop out of the playoff contention early. During this phase, a young 17-year-old cricketer from Punjab made his debut in a match that held little significance for his team, facing the formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Despite the timing not being ideal, Sharma showcased his talent remarkably by scoring a quickfire 46 runs off just 19 balls in his debut innings, including a trio of boundaries (comprising one four and two sixes) off the renowned bowler, Tim Southee. Although Abhishek Sharma’s appearances in the season were limited to just two games, his sensational debut performance garnered significant attention.

In the February 2022 auction, he was acquired by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2022 Indian Premier League season. During that season, he participated in 14 matches, accumulating a total of 426 runs.

In the IPL 2024 season, he achieved the milestone of scoring the fastest fifty for the Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Mumbai Indians on March 27 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

Abhishek Sharma IPL Auction Price History

Year
 Price Team
2018 55.00 Lac Delhi
2019 55.00 Lac Hyderabad
2020 55.00 Lac Hyderabad
2021 55.00 Lac Hyderabad
2022 6.50 Cr Hyderabad
2023 6.50 Cr Hyderabad
2024 6.50 Cr Hyderabad
Also Read | Harshal Patel Biography: Breaking Records and Taking Wickets

Abhishek Sharma IPL stats 

  • Batting & Fielding
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 50 6 1017 75 24.21 712 142.84 0 5 101 42 13 0
2024 3 0 124 63 41.33 62 200.00 0 1 9 11 2 0
2023 11 0 226 67 20.55 157 143.95 0 2 28 6 4 0
2022 14 0 426 75 30.43 320 133.13 0 2 47 13 1 0
2021 8 1 98 33 16.33 75 130.66 0 0 7 4 2 0
2020 8 2 71 31 14.20 56 126.78 0 0 6 3 1 0
2019 3 1 9 5* 4.50 9 100.00 0 0 1 0 2 0
2018 3 2 63 46* 63.00 33 190.90 0 0 3 5 1
  • Bowling
YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W
Career 50 228 338 9 2/4 37.56 8.89 25.33 0 0
2024 3 0 0 0 0 0
2023 11 72 124 2 1/26 62.00 10.33 36.00 0 0
2022 14 24 38 0 0/10 9.50 0 0
2021 8 60 64 4 2/4 16.00 6.40 15.00 0 0
2020 8 60 91 2 1/15 45.50 9.10 30.00 0 0
2019 3 12 21 1 1/10 21.00 10.50 12.00 0 0
2018 3 0 0 0 0 0

Abhishek Sharma overall stats 

  • Batting & Fielding
FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct St
FC 24 37 2 1071 100 30.60 1520 70.46 1 5 131 30 21 0
List A 53 52 3 1547 169* 31.57 1672 92.52 3 5 191 41 24 0
T20s 90 88 12 2282 112 30.02 1544 147.79 3 14 210 115 25 0
  • Bowling
FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w
FC 24 27 1674 982 20 4/136 4/136 49.10 3.51 83.7 1 0 0
List A 53 38 1374 1069 29 3/17 3/17 36.86 4.66 47.3 0 0 0
T20s 90 49 672 796 30 3/7 3/7 26.53 7.10 22.4 0 0 0

Abhishek Sharma Social Media

Instagram

Read More | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Pads | Power Up Your Protection

