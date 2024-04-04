Abhishek Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Stats, IPL– All Details

Table of Contents
Abhishek Sharma, an Indian cricketer, represents Punjab in domestic cricket and is part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the Indian Premier League. He commenced his List A career with Punjab during the 2016–17 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 25 February 2017 and marked his entry into first-class cricket during the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy for Punjab on 6 October 2017. In December 2017, he earned a spot in India’s lineup for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup hosted in New Zealand.
Abhishek Sharma Biography
|FULL NAME
|Abhishek Sharma
|PLACE OF BIRTH
|Amritsar, Punjab
|BORN
|4 September 2000
|HEIGHT
|5 ft 7 in (170 cm)
|EYE COLOUR
|Black
|JERSEY NO.
|4
|BATTING STYLE
|Left-handed
|BOWLING STYLE
|Left-arm orthodox spin
|ROLE
|Bowling Allrounder
|FATHER
|Raj Kumar Sharma
|MOTHER
|Manju Sharma
|SISTER
|Komal Sharma, Saniya Sharma
|ZODIAC SIGN
|Virgo
|HOBBIES
|Listening to Music, Travelling
|SCHOOL
|Delhi Public School
Abhishek Sharma – Cricket Journey
At the age of three and a half, he commenced his journey in cricket, under the guidance of his father, Rajkumar Sharma, at a local ground. Progressing through various age group teams in Punjab, he marked his List A debut for Punjab on 25 February 2017, during the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy, and his first-class debut on 6 October 2017, in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy.
In the 2018 Under-19 World Cup held in New Zealand, he contributed significantly to India Under-19’s World Cup triumph. Furthermore, he represented India A in several matches. During the 2018 IPL season 11 auction, he was acquired by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for Rs 55 lakhs, surpassing his base price of Rs 20 lakhs. His inaugural IPL appearance came on 12 May 2018, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he showcased an impressive performance, scoring 46 runs off 19 balls at a striking rate of 242.
Moving forward, he joined SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2019, for Rs 6.5 crore, a significant escalation from his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the 2022 auction. Noteworthy was his outstanding performance during the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he played a pivotal role in Punjab’s achievement of scoring 275 runs for 6 wickets, with a remarkable individual score of 112 runs off 51 deliveries. This innings not only marked the highest T20 score by an Indian T20 team but also set a record for the highest number of sixes in an innings (22).
Abhishek Sharma Family
Abhishek Sharma is a young cricketer who loves the game because of his family. His dad, Raj Kumar Sharma, used to play cricket, and his mom, Manju Sharma, takes care of their home. Abhishek has two sisters, Komal Sharma and Sonia Sharma.
Also Read | Mayank Agarwal Biography: Career, Stats, IPL, Family, Wife, Social Media – All Details
Abhishek Sharma Education
Abhishek Sharma finished his studies at Delhi Public School in Delhi, where he did really well in his classes. He got over 80% in his exams up to the tenth grade. He also played lots of sports for his school team. Later, Abhishek went to G D Goenka University for more studies. He even got picked for the state team and played matches for his age group after playing for his school team.
Abhishek Sharma’s Net Worth
As of March 2024, Abhishek Sharma, a rising star in Indian cricket, is believed to have a net worth ranging from INR 10 crore to INR 20 crore. This estimate is based on his earnings from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), possible income from endorsing brands, and other sources of revenue related to his career.
IPL through the years
In the 2018 edition of the IPL, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils and now rebranded as Delhi Capitals, faced a downturn in their performance, leading them to drop out of the playoff contention early. During this phase, a young 17-year-old cricketer from Punjab made his debut in a match that held little significance for his team, facing the formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Despite the timing not being ideal, Sharma showcased his talent remarkably by scoring a quickfire 46 runs off just 19 balls in his debut innings, including a trio of boundaries (comprising one four and two sixes) off the renowned bowler, Tim Southee. Although Abhishek Sharma’s appearances in the season were limited to just two games, his sensational debut performance garnered significant attention.
In the February 2022 auction, he was acquired by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2022 Indian Premier League season. During that season, he participated in 14 matches, accumulating a total of 426 runs.
In the IPL 2024 season, he achieved the milestone of scoring the fastest fifty for the Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Mumbai Indians on March 27 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.
Abhishek Sharma IPL Auction Price History
|
Year
|Price
|Team
|2018
|55.00 Lac
|Delhi
|2019
|55.00 Lac
|Hyderabad
|2020
|55.00 Lac
|Hyderabad
|2021
|55.00 Lac
|Hyderabad
|2022
|6.50 Cr
|Hyderabad
|2023
|6.50 Cr
|Hyderabad
|2024
|6.50 Cr
|Hyderabad
Also Read | Harshal Patel Biography: Breaking Records and Taking Wickets
Abhishek Sharma IPL stats
-
Batting & Fielding
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Career
|50
|6
|1017
|75
|24.21
|712
|142.84
|0
|5
|101
|42
|13
|0
|2024
|3
|0
|124
|63
|41.33
|62
|200.00
|0
|1
|9
|11
|2
|0
|2023
|11
|0
|226
|67
|20.55
|157
|143.95
|0
|2
|28
|6
|4
|0
|2022
|14
|0
|426
|75
|30.43
|320
|133.13
|0
|2
|47
|13
|1
|0
|2021
|8
|1
|98
|33
|16.33
|75
|130.66
|0
|0
|7
|4
|2
|0
|2020
|8
|2
|71
|31
|14.20
|56
|126.78
|0
|0
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2019
|3
|1
|9
|5*
|4.50
|9
|100.00
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2018
|3
|2
|63
|46*
|63.00
|33
|190.90
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
-
Bowling
|YEAR
|MAT
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBM
|AVE
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Career
|50
|228
|338
|9
|2/4
|37.56
|8.89
|25.33
|0
|0
|2024
|3
|0
|0
|0
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|0
|2023
|11
|72
|124
|2
|1/26
|62.00
|10.33
|36.00
|0
|0
|2022
|14
|24
|38
|0
|0/10
|–
|9.50
|–
|0
|0
|2021
|8
|60
|64
|4
|2/4
|16.00
|6.40
|15.00
|0
|0
|2020
|8
|60
|91
|2
|1/15
|45.50
|9.10
|30.00
|0
|0
|2019
|3
|12
|21
|1
|1/10
|21.00
|10.50
|12.00
|0
|0
|2018
|3
|0
|0
|0
|–
|–
|–
|–
|0
|0
Abhishek Sharma overall stats
- Batting & Fielding
|FORMAT
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Ct
|St
|FC
|24
|37
|2
|1071
|100
|30.60
|1520
|70.46
|1
|5
|131
|30
|21
|0
|List A
|53
|52
|3
|1547
|169*
|31.57
|1672
|92.52
|3
|5
|191
|41
|24
|0
|T20s
|90
|88
|12
|2282
|112
|30.02
|1544
|147.79
|3
|14
|210
|115
|25
|0
- Bowling
|FORMAT
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|10w
|FC
|24
|27
|1674
|982
|20
|4/136
|4/136
|49.10
|3.51
|83.7
|1
|0
|0
|List A
|53
|38
|1374
|1069
|29
|3/17
|3/17
|36.86
|4.66
|47.3
|0
|0
|0
|T20s
|90
|49
|672
|796
|30
|3/7
|3/7
|26.53
|7.10
|22.4
|0
|0
|0
Abhishek Sharma Social Media
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram