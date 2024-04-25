Thursday, April 25, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeAthletesAbhinav Manohar Biography: Family | Stats | IPL | Net worth |...
-- Advertisement --

Abhinav Manohar Biography: Family | Stats | IPL | Net worth | Facts – All Details

Abhinav Manohar Biography | KreedOn
Image Source: newsintv.com
Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
6 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Abhinav Manohar is a talented right-handed batsman and leg-break bowler from Karnataka, India. Born in Bangalore on September 16, 1994, he began playing cricket as a child and was coached by Irfan Sait. Abhinav Manohar’s early interest in cricket and his determination at the age of 14–15 led him to pursue cricket professionally.

-- Advertisement --

Despite facing weight issues and stiff competition from established players in the Karnataka state team, he continued to perform well for Bangalore United Cricket Club in KSCA’s first-division league.

Abhinav Manohar Biography

FULL NAME Abhinav Manohar
PLACE OF BIRTH Bangalore, Karnataka
BORN 16 September 1994
HEIGHT 5 ft 8 in
EYE COLOUR Black
BATTING STYLE Right-handed
BOWLING STYLE Leg break
ROLE Allrounder
IPL Gujarat Titans
TEAM India
FATHER Shashank Venkatesh Manohar
MOTHER Neeta Manohar
SISTER Sharanya Sadarangani, Sparsha Sadarangani, Krithika Manohar Sadarangani,
ZODIAC SIGN Virgo
HOBBIES Travelling, Working out

Who is Abhinav Manohar?

Who is Abhinav Manohar? | KreedOn
Image Source: newsunzip.com

Abhinav Manohar was born into a well-to-do family in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. He started playing cricket at a young age, and he was trained by Irfan Sait. Abhinav Manohar’s father and Irfan Sait had a business establishment in Commercial Street, and the acquaintance between them turned into a friendship.

Irfan Sait took Abhinav Manohar under his wing and trained him to become a professional cricketer. Abhinav Manohar’s zodiac sign is Virgo, and he enjoys traveling and working out in his free time. He has completed his early schooling education in Bangalore and has learned all the cricket tricks at the Cricket Academy in Bangalore city.

Abhinav Manohar Family

Meet Abhinav Manohar | KreedOn
Image Source: peopleplaces.in

Manohar Sadarangani, the father of Abhinav owned a shoe store in Bengaluru. His mother, Neeta Manohar, is a homemaker. She encouraged his son and other children to follow their dreams. Before moving to England for studies, Sharanya Sadarangani, the cousin sister of Abhinav Manohar used to accompany him while he went to the academy to furnish his cricketing skills. Sparsha Sadarangani and Krithika Manohar (the cosmetic artist and a teacher) Sadarangani are two other siblings in Abhinav’s family.

Also Read | Rinku Singh Biography: A Journey of Hard Work & Dedication

Cricketing Career of Abhinav Manohar 

Abhinav Manohar Biography |KreedOn
Image Source – NewsBytes

Abhinav Manhar began his cricket journey when he was around 12 or 13 years old by joining a cricket academy in Bangalore. After receiving professional training there, he started playing cricket at a national level. In 2021, Abhinav made his T20I cricket debut during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarterfinals, where he scored an impressive 70 not out, he made his List A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, showcasing excellent cricket skills and grabbing media attention.

Abhinav Manohar Education

Education of Abhinav Manohar | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram

Abhinav Manohar completed his early schooling in Bangalore, his hometown. Additionally, he honed his cricket skills at the Cricket Academy located in Bangalore.

Abhinav Manohar’s IPL journey

Abhinav Manohar - IPL | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI

Abhinav Manohar’s journey to the IPL was remarkable. He caught the attention of the Gujarat Titans during the auction, where they outbid other teams to secure him for 2.6 crores, a significant jump from his base price of 20 lakhs. In his first season, he impressed everyone, and he aimed to maintain his good form in the second season.

Despite having limited experience in domestic cricket, Abhinav has shown his talent in the T20 format. In 28 games, he has scored 623 runs at an average of 29.66 and a strike rate of 149.40, with two half-centuries to his name. His standout performance came in his debut T20 game for Karnataka, where he scored a brilliant 70 runs from just 43 balls.

In the IPL, playing for the Gujarat Titans, Abhinav has played 19 games, scoring 231 runs at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 132.76. His highest score so far has been 43 runs in a single game. With his determination and hard work, Abhinav Manohar is sure to achieve greater heights in his cricket career.

IPL Salary 

IPL Salary of Abhinav | KreedOn
Image Source – Sports Digest

Abhinav Manohar got sold by the Gujarat Titans (GT) for ₹2.6 crore in the IPL 2022 big auction. He played his first IPL game against Lucknow Supеr Giants (LSG) at Wankhеdе Stadium on March 28, 2022. In that match, he scored 15 runs off just 7 balls, helping GT chase a target of 159 runs.

His top score in the IPL 2022 came against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He hit 43 runs off 28 balls as GT won by 37 runs at DY Patil Stadium on April 14, 2022. Now, he’s 29 years old, and GT has picked him for IPL 2024. 

Year Price (in ₹) Team
2022 2.6 Cr Gujarat Titans 
2023 2.6 Cr Gujarat Titans 
2024 2.6 Cr Gujarat Titans 
Also Read | Karnam Malleswari Biography: From Village Girl to Olympic Glory

Abhinav Manohar Career Stats

Batting & Fielding

FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct St
List A 7 5 1 149 91 37.25 141 105.67 0 1 16 5 3 0
T20s 36 28 7 623 70* 29.66 417 149.40 0 2 46 37 17 0

Bowling

FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w
List A 7 1 6 14 0 14.00 0 0 0
T20s 36

Abhinav Manohar IPL stats

YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 19 1 231 43 16.50 174 132.76 0 0 21 10 10 0
2024 2 0 9 8 4.50 16 56.25 0 0 1 0 2 0
2023 9 0 114 42 19.00 83 137.35 0 0 6 7 4 0
2022 8 1 108 43 18.00 75 144.00 0 0 14 3 4 0

Facts about Abhinav Manohar 

Facts about Abhinav Manohar | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram
  • Abhinav Manohar is an Indian cricketer who plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket as a bowler. He is a right-leg-breaking, googly, and right-handed batsman.
  • Apart from this series, he is also playing for the Gujarat Titans team in 2022 in one of the world’s most famous leagues, the Indian Premier League.
  • He has learned all the cricket tricks at the Cricket Academy in Bangalore from Irfan Sait. Irfan Sait and Abhinav’s father had a business establishment on Commercial Street.
  • He played for Bangalore United Cricket Club in the KSCA’s first-division league. He was one of the top run scorers in that league.
  • Abhinav made his List “A” debut for India in the Vijay Hazari Trophy on December 19, 2021. In that match, Abhinav played brilliantly and attracted media headlines.
  • He has a good collection of caps.
  • Abhinav loves to play with cats and dogs.
  • He regularly works-out in the gym.
  • He was awarded as the fittest player in the Karnataka Premier League. (KPL)

Girlfriend/Wife of Abhinav Manohar

No information regarding his relationship status is available as of now. However, as his career is growing, it’s expected that he’ll soon get married.

-- Advertisement --

Net-Worth of Abhinav Manohar

Net Worth of Abhinav Manohar | KreedOn
Image Source: Instagram

According to CricTalky, the net-worth of Abhinav Manohar is around 5 crores. The major source his income is income is Match Fees and IPL Contract.

Social Media of Abhinav Manohar

Instagram

-- Advertisement --

Twitter

Conclusion 

Abhinav Manohar’s achievements in cricket show his hard work, dedication, and talent. Abhinav’s journey from playing tennis ball cricket to gaining recognition under the guidance of mentors like Irfan Sait illustrates his growing determination. With his aggressive batting style and leg-break bowling, he is a valuable asset for any team.

-- Advertisement --

From the very beginning, he has been a crucial part of the domestic team, which has demonstrated his ability to win IPL franchises. His IPL experience with the Gujarat Titans was evidence of his exceptional capacity to stir the confidence of other players and change roles according to the needs of the team.

From an exceptional beginning in his cricketing career, Abhinav Manohar still fascinates the upcoming cricketers with his personal qualities of zeal and a burning desire to prove himself as a perfect professional on the field.

cricket batting gloves - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Gloves (2024) – Buyer’s Guide

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Kanika Mahtoliya
Kanika Mahtoliya
Previous article
The Definitive List of IPL Theme Songs from Every Season: Champions’ Chants

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

The Definitive List of IPL Theme Songs from Every Season: Champions’ Chants

Kanika Mahtoliya -
The IPL season is a source of great excitement for cricket lovers all over the world as the fans...
Cricket

Finding Amazing Players for Your IPL 2024 Fantasy Team (The X-Factor)

kritika -
Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has grown to become one of the world's biggest...
Sports

Exploring 5 Unique Sports That You Won’t Have Heard Of: From Obscure to Outstanding

Akshanda Chandel -
In the world of sports, we often find ourselves cheering for familiar names like soccer, basketball, or baseball. But...
Chess

Chennai Hails D Gukesh: Candidates Champion Returns to a Hero’s Welcome

Saiman Das -
When teen Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh returned to Chennai on Thursday, after achieving a historic milestone, he was met...
Javelin

Asian U20 Athletics Championships: Indian athletes shine in Javelin Throw

Saiman Das -
India made an impressive start at the 21st U20 Asian Athletics Championships in Dubai, winning gold and silver in...
Athletes

Yash Thakur Biography: Family | Stats | IPL | Net worth | Girlfriend – All Details

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Hailing from Kolkata, India, Yash Thakur, born on December 28, 1998, is a cricket prodigy who has captured the...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019