Abhinav Manohar is a talented right-handed batsman and leg-break bowler from Karnataka, India. Born in Bangalore on September 16, 1994, he began playing cricket as a child and was coached by Irfan Sait. Abhinav Manohar’s early interest in cricket and his determination at the age of 14–15 led him to pursue cricket professionally.

Despite facing weight issues and stiff competition from established players in the Karnataka state team, he continued to perform well for Bangalore United Cricket Club in KSCA’s first-division league.

Abhinav Manohar Biography

FULL NAME Abhinav Manohar PLACE OF BIRTH Bangalore, Karnataka BORN 16 September 1994 HEIGHT 5 ft 8 in EYE COLOUR Black BATTING STYLE Right-handed BOWLING STYLE Leg break ROLE Allrounder IPL Gujarat Titans TEAM India FATHER Shashank Venkatesh Manohar MOTHER Neeta Manohar SISTER Sharanya Sadarangani, Sparsha Sadarangani, Krithika Manohar Sadarangani, ZODIAC SIGN Virgo HOBBIES Travelling, Working out

Who is Abhinav Manohar?

Abhinav Manohar was born into a well-to-do family in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. He started playing cricket at a young age, and he was trained by Irfan Sait. Abhinav Manohar’s father and Irfan Sait had a business establishment in Commercial Street, and the acquaintance between them turned into a friendship.

Irfan Sait took Abhinav Manohar under his wing and trained him to become a professional cricketer. Abhinav Manohar’s zodiac sign is Virgo, and he enjoys traveling and working out in his free time. He has completed his early schooling education in Bangalore and has learned all the cricket tricks at the Cricket Academy in Bangalore city.

Abhinav Manohar Family

Manohar Sadarangani, the father of Abhinav owned a shoe store in Bengaluru. His mother, Neeta Manohar, is a homemaker. She encouraged his son and other children to follow their dreams. Before moving to England for studies, Sharanya Sadarangani, the cousin sister of Abhinav Manohar used to accompany him while he went to the academy to furnish his cricketing skills. Sparsha Sadarangani and Krithika Manohar (the cosmetic artist and a teacher) Sadarangani are two other siblings in Abhinav’s family.

Cricketing Career of Abhinav Manohar

Abhinav Manhar began his cricket journey when he was around 12 or 13 years old by joining a cricket academy in Bangalore. After receiving professional training there, he started playing cricket at a national level. In 2021, Abhinav made his T20I cricket debut during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarterfinals, where he scored an impressive 70 not out, he made his List A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, showcasing excellent cricket skills and grabbing media attention.

Abhinav Manohar Education

Abhinav Manohar completed his early schooling in Bangalore, his hometown. Additionally, he honed his cricket skills at the Cricket Academy located in Bangalore.

Abhinav Manohar’s IPL journey

Abhinav Manohar’s journey to the IPL was remarkable. He caught the attention of the Gujarat Titans during the auction, where they outbid other teams to secure him for 2.6 crores, a significant jump from his base price of 20 lakhs. In his first season, he impressed everyone, and he aimed to maintain his good form in the second season.

Despite having limited experience in domestic cricket, Abhinav has shown his talent in the T20 format. In 28 games, he has scored 623 runs at an average of 29.66 and a strike rate of 149.40, with two half-centuries to his name. His standout performance came in his debut T20 game for Karnataka, where he scored a brilliant 70 runs from just 43 balls.

In the IPL, playing for the Gujarat Titans, Abhinav has played 19 games, scoring 231 runs at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 132.76. His highest score so far has been 43 runs in a single game. With his determination and hard work, Abhinav Manohar is sure to achieve greater heights in his cricket career.

IPL Salary

Abhinav Manohar got sold by the Gujarat Titans (GT) for ₹2.6 crore in the IPL 2022 big auction. He played his first IPL game against Lucknow Supеr Giants (LSG) at Wankhеdе Stadium on March 28, 2022. In that match, he scored 15 runs off just 7 balls, helping GT chase a target of 159 runs.

His top score in the IPL 2022 came against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He hit 43 runs off 28 balls as GT won by 37 runs at DY Patil Stadium on April 14, 2022. Now, he’s 29 years old, and GT has picked him for IPL 2024.

Year Price (in ₹) Team 2022 2.6 Cr Gujarat Titans 2023 2.6 Cr Gujarat Titans 2024 2.6 Cr Gujarat Titans

Abhinav Manohar Career Stats

Batting & Fielding FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct St List A 7 5 1 149 91 37.25 141 105.67 0 1 16 5 3 0 T20s 36 28 7 623 70* 29.66 417 149.40 0 2 46 37 17 0 Bowling FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w List A 7 1 6 14 0 – – – 14.00 – 0 0 0 T20s 36 – – – – – – – – – – – –

Abhinav Manohar IPL stats

YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 19 1 231 43 16.50 174 132.76 0 0 21 10 10 0 2024 2 0 9 8 4.50 16 56.25 0 0 1 0 2 0 2023 9 0 114 42 19.00 83 137.35 0 0 6 7 4 0 2022 8 1 108 43 18.00 75 144.00 0 0 14 3 4 0

Facts about Abhinav Manohar

Abhinav Manohar is an Indian cricketer who plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket as a bowler. He is a right-leg-breaking, googly, and right-handed batsman.

Apart from this series, he is also playing for the Gujarat Titans team in 2022 in one of the world’s most famous leagues, the Indian Premier League

He has learned all the cricket tricks at the Cricket Academy in Bangalore from Irfan Sait. Irfan Sait and Abhinav’s father had a business establishment on Commercial Street.

He played for Bangalore United Cricket Club in the KSCA’s first-division league. He was one of the top run scorers in that league.

Abhinav made his List “A” debut for India in the Vijay Hazari Trophy on December 19, 2021. In that match, Abhinav played brilliantly and attracted media headlines.

He has a good collection of caps.

Abhinav loves to play with cats and dogs.

He regularly works-out in the gym.

He was awarded as the fittest player in the Karnataka Premier League. (KPL)

Girlfriend/Wife of Abhinav Manohar

No information regarding his relationship status is available as of now. However, as his career is growing, it’s expected that he’ll soon get married.

Net-Worth of Abhinav Manohar

According to CricTalky, the net-worth of Abhinav Manohar is around 5 crores. The major source his income is income is Match Fees and IPL Contract.

Social Media of Abhinav Manohar

Instagram

Twitter

Conclusion

Abhinav Manohar’s achievements in cricket show his hard work, dedication, and talent. Abhinav’s journey from playing tennis ball cricket to gaining recognition under the guidance of mentors like Irfan Sait illustrates his growing determination. With his aggressive batting style and leg-break bowling, he is a valuable asset for any team.

From the very beginning, he has been a crucial part of the domestic team, which has demonstrated his ability to win IPL franchises. His IPL experience with the Gujarat Titans was evidence of his exceptional capacity to stir the confidence of other players and change roles according to the needs of the team.

From an exceptional beginning in his cricketing career, Abhinav Manohar still fascinates the upcoming cricketers with his personal qualities of zeal and a burning desire to prove himself as a perfect professional on the field.