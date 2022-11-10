AB de Villiers made bold prediction, said India will play finals to lift the trophy | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Former South African batsman AB de Villiers made a bold prediction ahead of India’s semi-final match, saying India will play the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. AB de Villiers openly made the prediction that India will enter the finals to earn the victory for a second time.

de Villiers told ANI at the launch event of the first edition of The Last Man Stands (LMS) India Super League 2023,

” Everyone is playing well. Suryakumar looks in good form, and Virat looks in good form. Rohit has not had his best run, but he will come to the party when it matters the most. He is a fantastic player. The whole batting line-up and team are talented. I am looking forward to them having a good game against England, which is their biggest test. If they win the semi-finals, they will lift the trophy.”

#WATCH | I think India will play New Zealand in the finals and India will win the World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli are in great form. The whole team of India is very talented: Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers pic.twitter.com/83tRjI0Fl2 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Meanwhile, in the first semi-final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Pakistan emerged victorious against New Zealand in Sydney. Team India will play the second semi-final match against England on Thursday in Adelaide.

Team India is in good form with star players like Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav and pacers like Arshdeep Singh. Virat Kohli has scored over 200 runs in 5 matches. Kohli has also been among the top run-scorers in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Kohli has recently won the award for the ICC Player of the Month (October). Meanwhile, Suryakumar was also named the World’s Best T20I Batsman who also achieved a milestone recently.

-- Advertisement --

Read more | Top 20 Famous Cricketers in India Who Are Ruling The World

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport