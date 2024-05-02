Thursday, May 2, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterAB de Villiers Defends Virat Kohli from Criticism Over Strike Rate Concerns
-- Advertisement --

AB de Villiers Defends Virat Kohli from Criticism Over Strike Rate Concerns

AB de Villiers Defends Virat Kohli from Criticism Over Strike Rate Concerns | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Former South African skipper AB de Villiers has come to the defense of his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate, Virat Kohli, regarding the ongoing debate about Kohli’s strike rate in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli, who opens the batting for RCB alongside captain Faf du Plessis, has faced criticism for his seemingly slow scoring pace and strike rate. Experts like Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle have pointed out that Kohli has struggled to speed up his innings and has had issues with spin.

-- Advertisement --

In a recent YouTube video, AB de Villiers challenged Kohli’s critics by questioning their credentials. He asked how many centuries or cricket matches these experts have played, expressing his frustration with the negativity surrounding Kohli’s performance. De Villiers urged critics to show more respect to Kohli, given his outstanding career and status as one of cricket’s greatest players.

-- Advertisement --

Highlighting Kohli’s achievements and his significant impact on the game, de Villiers called for critics to ease off and recognize the quality Kohli has brought to the IPL and cricket in general. The 40-year-old emphasized that Kohli is one of the best players in IPL history and then directed a pointed question to the data-focused experts, asking them how many centuries they’ve scored.

cricket bat manufacturers - KreedOnAlso read | Best Cricket Bat Manufacturers in India


-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
Previous article
SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report
Next article
‘Happy that the title is finally out’: R Vaishali Achieves Grandmaster Title, Marking a New Milestone for Indian Women in Chess

RELATED ARTICLES

Chess

‘Happy that the title is finally out’: R Vaishali Achieves Grandmaster Title, Marking a New Milestone for Indian Women in Chess

Saiman Das -
R Vaishali achieved Grandmaster-level skills long before FIDE, the international chess organization, formally awarded her the title. In an...
Athletics

Indian Grand Prix 1: Gold Glory for Shaili Singh, Praveen Secures Top Spot in Men’s Triple Jump

Harshal Barot -
Indian long jump athlete Shaili Singh and triple jumper Praveen Chithravel clinched gold medals at the Indian Grand Prix...
KreedOn Banter

“Too many mistakes by their captain”- Irfan Pathan Calls Out Hardik Pandya | #IPL2024

Nidhi Singh -
In IPL 2024 season, Mumbai Indians struggle continues as 5-time champions suffered another defeat in their recent encounter against...
Badminton

India Secures Hosting Rights for BWF World Junior Championships 2025 in Guwahati

Harshal Barot -
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced that India will host the 2025 World Junior Badminton Championships at the National...
Cricket

Power-packed India’s T20 World Cup 2024 Squad Revealed

Sumit Malgotra -
BCCI unveiled India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad on April 30. Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the skipper...
Archery

Archer Deepika Kumari Rejoins TOPS Core Group Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

Saiman Das -
The Sports Ministry announced on Monday that former top-ranked archer Deepika Kumari, who recently secured a silver medal at...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019