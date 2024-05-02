AB de Villiers Defends Virat Kohli from Criticism Over Strike Rate Concerns

- Advertisement -

Former South African skipper AB de Villiers has come to the defense of his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate, Virat Kohli, regarding the ongoing debate about Kohli’s strike rate in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli, who opens the batting for RCB alongside captain Faf du Plessis, has faced criticism for his seemingly slow scoring pace and strike rate. Experts like Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle have pointed out that Kohli has struggled to speed up his innings and has had issues with spin.

-- Advertisement --

In a recent YouTube video, AB de Villiers challenged Kohli’s critics by questioning their credentials. He asked how many centuries or cricket matches these experts have played, expressing his frustration with the negativity surrounding Kohli’s performance. De Villiers urged critics to show more respect to Kohli, given his outstanding career and status as one of cricket’s greatest players.

AB De Villiers on the talks about Virat Kohli's Strike Rate. – The AB VK bond. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hBcr8LGzB7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2024

-- Advertisement --

Highlighting Kohli’s achievements and his significant impact on the game, de Villiers called for critics to ease off and recognize the quality Kohli has brought to the IPL and cricket in general. The 40-year-old emphasized that Kohli is one of the best players in IPL history and then directed a pointed question to the data-focused experts, asking them how many centuries they’ve scored.

Also read | Best Cricket Bat Manufacturers in India