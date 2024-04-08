Monday, April 8, 2024
Aakash Chopra Doesn’t Hold Back: RCB’s Auction Strategy Shredded!

Image Source: Jagran English
By Saiman Das
Following three consecutive losses in the IPL 2024 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru find themselves in a precarious position. Led by Faf du Plessis, the team currently occupies the eighth spot on the points table. Failure to reverse their fortunes could jeopardize their chances of making it to the playoffs. Aakash Chopra, a former cricketer, attributed RCB’s woes to their decisions during the 2022 mega auction, specifically citing the choice to release Yuzvendra Chahal in favor of signing Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga. According to Chopra, this move has backfired. Additionally, he criticized the team’s reliance on Virat Kohli and three foreign batsmen as a flawed strategy. Chopra noted that despite its persistence, this approach has yet to yield positive results, yet RCB remains steadfast in its adherence to it.

In the ongoing league, the batting lineup of RCB has encountered significant setbacks. Apart from Kohli, none of the other batsmen have managed to meet their anticipated performance levels. This underperformance has been a major factor contributing to their defeat in four out of five matches played thus far. Similarly, the bowling department has displayed mediocrity. The inclusion of Alzarri Joseph in the initial stages failed to yield desired results, leading to his replacement by Reece Topley. However, Topley’s contribution has also fallen short of expectations.

In terms of spin options, the team relies on Mayank Dagar and occasionally Karn Sharma, though their performances have been lacking. While Glenn Maxwell has shown promise, the team is counting on him to make significant contributions with the bat as well.

MA World Cup Selection KreedonAlso Read | Mayank Agarwal Biography: Career, Stats, IPL, Family, Wife, Social Media


