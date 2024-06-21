A Beginner’s Guide on How to Read Cricket Betting Odds

- Advertisement -

KreedOn dosen’t promote betting and betting apps/companies in any manner. This blog is just for informational purpose. The readers must use their wise sense of judgement before placing any bets. It might lead to financial harm and can also be illegal (in some case). The readers must stay away from punters/bookies to protect themselves from any sort of unwanted circumstances.

-- Advertisement --

Cricket is a sport that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide, and with its growing popularity, cricket speculation has become a thrilling way to engage with the game. For beginners, understanding the odds can seem daunting, but with the right guidance, you can master the basics and start your journey with confidence. In this comprehensive guide, we will break down the essentials of reading cricket betting odds.

Understanding Cricket Betting Odds

Cricket igaming odds represent the likelihood of a particular outcome occurring in a match and determine how much you can win if your bet is successful. Odds can be displayed in various formats, including decimal, fractional, and American. Let’s explore each type:

-- Advertisement --

Decimal Odds

Decimal odds are straightforward and popular among bettors. They represent the total payout rather than just the profit. For example, if the odds are 2.50, you will receive $2.50 for every $1 you bet, including your initial stake.

Example:

Team A has decimal odds of 1.75.

If you bet $10 on Team A and they win, you receive $17.50 ($10 x 1.75).

Fractional Odds

Fractional odds are traditional in the UK and Ireland. They show the profit relative to the stake. For instance, odds of 5/1 mean you win $5 for every $1 bet.

-- Advertisement --

Example:

Team B has fractional odds of 4/1.

If you bet $10 on Team B and they win, you gain $40 plus your original $10, totaling $50.

American Odds

American odds, also known as moneyline odds, can be positive or negative. Positive odds indicate how much profit you make on a $100 bet, while negative odds show how much you need to bet to win $100.

Example:

Team C has odds of +150.

A $100 bet on Team C yields a $150 profit plus the initial $100, totaling $250.

Team D has odds of -120.

A $120 bet on Team D results in a $100 profit plus the initial $120, totaling $220.

Advanced Wagering Techniques in Cricket

Arbitrage: How to find Arbitrage Opportunities?

It is also known as “arbing,” is a technique where bettors exploit discrepancies in odds offered by different bookmakers to guarantee a profit regardless of the match outcome. This is possible when the combined implied probabilities of all possible outcomes are less than 100%.

-- Advertisement --

Explanation:

Look for differences in odds across multiple bookmakers for the same cricket match. Arbitrage opportunities arise when the odds are set differently, allowing you to cover all possible outcomes with a guaranteed profit.

Example: Suppose Bookmaker A offers odds of 2.20 for Team A to win, and Bookmaker B offers odds of 2.30 for Team B to win. By putting a stake on both outcomes appropriately, you can secure a profit.

Also Read | Top 10 Best Betting Apps in India | The future of igaming

Hedging Bets: How to Hedge Your Stakes to Minimise Losses

Hedging is a strategy used to reduce risk by placing stakes on opposite outcomes. This can help secure a profit or minimise potential losses if the original bet looks unlikely to succeed.

Explanation:

Securing a Profit: If your initial bet is performing well and the odds have shifted, you can place an opposite bet to lock in a profit.

Minimising Losses: If your initial bet is likely to lose, you can hedge by betting on the opposite outcome to minimise losses.

Value Wagering: Identifying Value Bets Where the Odds Are Higher Than They Should Be

This involves identifying bets where the odds offered by a bookmaker are higher than the actual probability of the outcome. This technique requires understanding the true probability of an event and comparing it to the bookmaker’s odds.

Explanation:

True Probability: Calculate the true probability of an outcome based on statistics, form, and other relevant factors.

Comparing Odds: Compare the true probability with the bookmaker’s implied probability to identify value bets.

Key Terms in Cricket Betting

Match Betting: The simplest form of cricket speculation where you bet on the outcome of the match—win, lose, or draw.

Top Batsman/Bowler: Bet on which player will score the most runs or take the most wickets.

Innings Runs: Wager on the total number of runs scored by a team in an innings.

Over/Under Bets: Bet on whether the total runs scored in a match will be over or under a specified number.

Handicap Betting: The bookmaker gives one team a virtual head start to level the playing field.

Conclusion

Cricket Betting odds an exciting dimension to following the sport, and understanding the odds is the first step towards making informed wagers. Beginners who want to enjoy a seamless and engaging experience, backed by user-friendly features and comprehensive guides must check out this igaming platform. Whether you’re wagering on match outcomes, top performers, or total runs, this secure and reliable platform enhance your cricket speculating journey.

Also Read | Top 15 Best Gaming PC Available in the Market – 2024 Edition