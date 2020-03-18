7 years of Sachin’s retirement: What happened in Master Blaster’s last ODI ?

Highlights

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was once responsible for bringing joy to millions of Indian’s as he stepped out to bat. People in stadiums, in front of screens would chant Sachin, Sachin as the master batted on creating numerous records to his name.

Then came the day everyone feared. Sachin stepped out one last time in an ODI match in an Asia Cup match against Pakistan in 2012.

Sachin’s ODI journey

Sachin made his ODI debut against Pakistan on 18th December 1989. A curly haired teenager walked out on the pitch and changed the face of the game forever. In 24 years he dominated the game and gave his opposition bowlers sleepless nights.

During his ODI career, he played 463 matches, totalling 18,426 runs which included 49 100’s and 96 50’s and had an average of 44.83. In his ODI career he also bowled 8054 balls and took 154 wickets.

On 16th March, 2012 he became the first player in the history of cricket to score 200 runs in an innings, in a match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, only to announce his retirement from the format a couple of days later.

In his last ODI match, India was chasing a total of 330 runs. He scored 52 runs in the match as Virat Kohli announced himself with a knock of 183 runs, hence taking over the baton from the Master Blaster himself.

Recently Sachin Tendulkar featured in the Bushfire Cricket Bash which was played to raise money for the damages that occurred due to the Australian bushfires. More recently, Sachin was captaining the India Legends team for the 2020 Road Safety World Series.

#SafeHandsChallenge

The league has however been on pause at the moment due to the current coronavirus pandemic, which has an indefinite end in sight. Indian Sports and Youth Minister, Kiren Rijiju announced that the preparations for Olympics should go ahead as per schedule. All other national camps have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The WHO had recently started the #SafeHandsChallenge which was taken on by many prominent sports personalities. Indian women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal has advised fans to regularly wash their hands to keep the infections away.

We surely are listening to the skipper, are you?