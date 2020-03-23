5baje5minute: Indian athletes show overwhelming support against Coronavirus

Highlights

“United we fall, divided we stand,” was the sentiment as the Indians overwhelmingly participated in the #5naje5minute initiative that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called to show their support for the doctors, health care professionals and everyone else fighting against the pandemic.

The Prime Minister on Thursday had called for a voluntary Junta Curfew on Sunday between 7 am to 9 pm. Not only that, but he had also requested the citizens to come out on the balconies at sharp 5 pm and show their support and encouragement for the health care professionals and emergency responders on the frontline in the COVID-19 battle by clapping their hands and ringing bells for five minutes.

Indians showed an overwhelming response, with millions joining this noble initiative. And so did athletes from across the country. Amongst these were PV Sindhu, PT Usha, Harbhajan Singh, and Hardik Pandya amongst others.

Here’s how Indian athletes showed support to the #5baje5min initiative:

United in this fight against #COVID19. A big thank you to our doctors and the medical fraternity!#JanataCurfew

Shri. @narendramodi Ji pic.twitter.com/nj1KoR7NhS — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) March 22, 2020

Big Big Thank you to all doctors,nurses,bankers,police,Cisf,chemists, and everyone who r risking their lives to save many lives…well done India for obeying this janta curfew.. please keep safe and let’s pray for everyone’s well being 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️ 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/L4QpiXpojQ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 22, 2020

Salute to all the medical staff and other emergency personnel who are fighting the virus selflessly. We are forever indebted to you. You are the real Heroes. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ikYM5aR2WW — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 22, 2020

Salute to all those who are working tirelessly 👏👏 What a feeling to see india on a united front against this battle.!! 🇮🇳🙏 #Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/yCsEUF0iAk — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) March 22, 2020

I thank all the health-care workers and all the people in the frontline fighting COVID-19. You are the real heroes I salute you 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/U9FxPpJCup — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) March 22, 2020

Saluting our heroes who are working day and night to protect us from Covid-19. #SaluteCoronaFighters #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/nYk0FYfKVg — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) March 22, 2020

This was the best feeling in the world!! It felt like a war cry…we r all in this together. I have never before felt such unity in the air. No diwali, no holi, christmas have ever brought us together.

Lets do this everyday till its over Lets all be together #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/2KMfXCzrrS — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) March 22, 2020

Out in the balcony to thank one and all who are leaving no stone unturned to make India Corona free. 👏🏼👏🏼🇮🇳#JantaCurfew #5baje5minute #Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/q9Lajfn1j2 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 22, 2020