5baje5minute: Indian athletes show overwhelming support against Coronavirus

Hardik Pandya participating in the #5baje5minute with his family | Credits: Twitter

  • Indian Athletes showed their overwhelming participation in the #5baje5minute to show appreciation and support to the medical professionals and emergency personnels against COVID-19.
  • This included the likes of PV Sindhu, PT Usha, Harbhajan Singh, and Hardik Pandya amongst others.
  • The Prime Minister had also called for a voluntary Junta Curfew on Sunday between 7 am to 9 pm.

“United we fall, divided we stand,” was the sentiment as the Indians overwhelmingly participated in the #5naje5minute initiative that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called to show their support for the doctors, health care professionals and everyone else fighting against the pandemic.

The Prime Minister on Thursday had called for a voluntary Junta Curfew on Sunday between 7 am to 9 pm. Not only that, but he had also requested the citizens to come out on the balconies at sharp 5 pm and show their support and encouragement for the health care professionals and emergency responders on the frontline in the COVID-19 battle by clapping their hands and ringing bells for five minutes.

Indians showed an overwhelming response, with millions joining this noble initiative. And so did athletes from across the country. Amongst these were PV Sindhu, PT Usha, Harbhajan Singh, and Hardik Pandya amongst others.

Here’s how Indian athletes showed support to the #5baje5min initiative:

