5 Latest Statements From the World Of Indian Sports | KreedOn

Prithvi Shaw has the caliber to do what Virender Sehwag did for Indian Cricket: Former selector Sarandeep Singh.

Former Indian national team selector, Mr. Sarandeep Singh expressed his disappointment at the decision of the current national team selection panel. He is against the decision of dropping Prithvi Shaw from India’s squad for the upcoming India tour of England.

Kane Williamson has equal potential as Virat Kohli, he just doesn’t have 100 million followers on Instagram: Michael Vaughan.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said that Kane Williamson has equal talent and potential as the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Williamson would have been the greatest cricketer of all time if he had been from India. He further added that Williamson equals Kohli but just doesn’t have 100 million followers on Instagram.

Big statement coming from Michael Vaughan! "If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world."https://t.co/H81qFrf33G — HT Sports (@HTSportsNews) May 14, 2021

I Have no interest in talking about the Indian women’s cricket team, my tenure has finished: Former coach WV Raman.

Former India Women national team coach WV Raman said he has no interest in discussing women’s cricket after the completion of his tenure, Raman said in a tweet on Friday. The former coach has also drafted a letter to BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly and National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid addressing the star culture in the Women’s team.

So, to wind up this @BCCIWomen episode, I would like to inform my friends in the media that I have no inclination to talk about women's cricket as my tenure has ended.. So, I solicit your cooperation, friends.. — WV Raman (@wvraman) May 14, 2021

"If you have the inclination, you will have the time", this was tagline of a watch company.. In my case, I don't have the inclination, but definitely have lots of time.. 😂😂😂 — WV Raman (@wvraman) May 14, 2021

Virat Kohli is the World’s No. 1 batsman of this Era, his consistency have been unbelievable: Mohammad Yousuf

Former Pakistan captain and legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf praised India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday. He said, Kohli’s commitment to give his best every time even in the training session is what sets him apart from the rest of his competitors.

Coming back in Indian squad is not in my control, I have to just work hard and keep believing in myself: Vijay Shankar

It was very difficult for me. But to be honest, I kept believing in myself from the time I got dropped from the Indian squad. I had to suffer from multiple injuries in recent times which all made it very difficult for me to come into the Indian side again. But if you look at the time when I was playing for India, I had scored decent runs. I always contributed in every batting order, whatever situation it was,“ Shankar said. I don’t want to be in the squad just because I play as an all-rounder. It should be more genuine, I should be on the side when people trust me for my caliber.

“I should be in the team when people trust me for my abilities"

All-rounder @vijayshankar260 opens up about injury setbacks, chances of India comeback in an exclusive interview. @iamnotakshayr #VijayShankar #IPL2021 #Cricket #SRH https://t.co/C2JUuUNnGU — India Today Sports (@ITGDsports) May 14, 2021

