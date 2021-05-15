5 Latest Statements From the World Of Indian Sports | KreedOn

Saturday, May 15, 2021
By Aditya Mishra
Updated:
Image Source: connecttoindia.com

Prithvi Shaw has the caliber to do what Virender Sehwag did for Indian Cricket: Former selector Sarandeep Singh.

Image Source: HT

Former Indian national team selector, Mr. Sarandeep Singh expressed his disappointment at the decision of the current national team selection panel. He is against the decision of dropping Prithvi Shaw from India’s squad for the upcoming India tour of England.

Kane Williamson has equal potential as Virat Kohli, he just doesn’t have 100 million followers on Instagram: Michael Vaughan.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said that Kane Williamson has equal talent and potential as the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Williamson would have been the greatest cricketer of all time if he had been from India. He further added that Williamson equals Kohli but just doesn’t have 100 million followers on Instagram.

I Have no interest in talking about the Indian women’s cricket team, my tenure has finished: Former coach WV Raman.

Former India Women national team coach WV Raman said he has no interest in discussing women’s cricket after the completion of his tenure, Raman said in a tweet on Friday.

The former coach has also drafted a letter to BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly and National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid addressing the star culture in the Women’s team.

Virat Kohli is the World’s No. 1 batsman of this Era, his consistency have been unbelievable: Mohammad Yousuf

Former Pakistan captain and legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf praised India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday. He said, Kohli’s commitment to give his best every time even in the training session is what sets him apart from the rest of his competitors.

KreedOn
Image Source: republicworld

Coming back in Indian squad is not in my control, I have to just work hard and keep believing in myself: Vijay Shankar

It was very difficult for me. But to be honest, I kept believing in myself from the time I got dropped from the Indian squad. I had to suffer from multiple injuries in recent times which all made it very difficult for me to come into the Indian side again. But if you look at the time when I was playing for India, I had scored decent runs. I always contributed in every batting order, whatever situation it was, Shankar said.

I don’t want to be in the squad just because I play as an all-rounder. It should be more genuine, I should be on the side when people trust me for my caliber.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]

