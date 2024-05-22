5 Indian Players Who Could Steal the Show in the T20 World Cup 2024: The Ones to Watch

Looking forward to the biennial ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, cricket fans across the world are about to witness a real treat. Team India will be among the top contenders for the prized trophy, with the richest cricketing history and most passionate fanbase. Even though established stars such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will undoubtedly shoulder the batting responsibility, there are so many exciting young talents, resurgent veterans, and unknown quantities that could prove to be the-factors for Indian team in the tournament. Since winning the maiden T20 World Cup title in 2007, Team India has been chasing the elusive trophy, and with each new campaign, it has felt more urgent in its absence. The 2024 edition of T20 World Cup is near; the excitement is building up again, especially with the stellar group of players forming the Indian squad announced by the BCCI on April 30.

The cricket players are ready to take that momentum into the international arena of the cricketing hotbeds in the West Indies and USA, fresh from the IPL 2024 crucible in India, where the “Men in Blue” players have been sharpening their skills and proving their mettle under the most intense pressure.

Let’s delve into five such players who have the potential to light up the T20 World Cup 2024.

5 Indian Players to Watch Out for in T20 World Cup 2024

Virat Kohli

Even with all of the existential discussions surrounding his strike-rate issues, Virat Kohli is still India’s best chance to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 until he makes the decision to give up the competition. The cricketer made a lasting impression in Australia in 2022 during India’s previous T20 World Cup campaign, scoring 296 runs in just six innings. During the tournament, he scored one of the biggest knocks in the history of the sport when he hammered Pakistan for 82*. In T20 internationals, Virat Kohli also has some incredible stats. The renowned Indian batter is not only the format’s greatest run scorer but also the top scorer in T20 World Cup games. Furthermore, he top-scored for India in four different T20 World Cups, was the highest overall run-getter in three, and is the only cricketer in history to fetch ‘Player of the Tournament’ awards twice in his career.

After a year-long break, Kohli made his T20I comeback against Afghanistan in January 2024. However, he will be coming into the West Indies and USA T20 World Cup loaded with confidence following an outstanding run at bat in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). At 35 years old, almost 36, Kohli may be participating in his last T20 World Cup in the upcoming 2024 tournament. Even though he is among the most decorated players of the competition, the all-time great Indian will be driven to finish his T20 World Cup journey with a trophy in his collection.

Also Read |Top 8 Power Hitters in International Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is no longer a newcomer, but his consistent brilliance in the past year demands a mention. He is the emerging Mr. 360 degrees of India, skilled in playing creative shots all around the wicket. The ability to manipulate the field and squeeze out scoring opportunities in unorthodox ways makes him a bowlers’ nightmare. Yadav’s recent exploits in the IPL have shown his exceptional form and adaptability to various bowling attacks. His presence in the middle order provides much-needed stability and explosiveness to the Indian batting lineup.

With a T20I average of 36 in the West Indies and 42.50 in the USA, Suryakumar Yadav will surely start out as one of the key members of India’s chances in the impending 20-team event.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube is a left-handed batter and a right-arm medium pacer who has been knocking on the doors of the Indian T20 team for some time now. His good performances in the domestic circuit, particularly the 2024 edition of the IPL, finally earned him the well-deserved call-up to the World Cup squad. Dube is a clean striker of the cricket ball and finds the ropes with ease. He has the ability to accelerate the scoring rate in the middle overs and chip in with those helpful bowling spells that make him a valuable all-round package. Shivam Dube can be a potent weapon against spin-heavy attacks, and his all-round skills could just prove the difference in propelling India to victory.

Also Read | Top 10 players with most ducks in Cricket

Yashashvi Jaiswal

22 years-old Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket. The left-handed opener has impressed cricket pundits with his aggressive stroke play and ability to handle pressure situations. Jaiswal’s fearlessness at the top of the order can provide India with a good foundation and set the tone for a big total. More importantly, his ability to dominate the spin bowling, so essential in T20 cricket, adds another dimension to his batting. Though he could be pretty inexperienced at the highest level, Jaiswal’s hunger and talent make him one player to watch out for during the T20 World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah

The good news for the Indian team is that Jasprit Bumrah is back to full fitness. The right-arm pacer is known for his accuracy, pace, and lethal yorkers, and for good reason is perhaps the most impactful fast bowler in world cricket. His ability to bowl consistently at the death and take important wickets under pressure is an invaluable trait. A fit Bumrah brings a certain calm and control to the bowling attack, which gives other bowlers the liberty to express themselves without many inhibitions. Add to it the fact that the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is being held in the West Indies, where pitches can offer just that bit of help for fast bowlers, and Bumrah’s return could be a real game-changer for Indian side.

Also Read | Top 15 Best Cricket Balls to Buy | From Leather to Seam