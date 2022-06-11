44th Chess Olympiad: The World’s Biggest Chess Event to Take Place In India

- Advertisement -

The first-ever and world’s biggest chess event is going to take place in India. The 44th Chess Olympiad is to be scheduled at Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu from July 28 to August 10.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin released the official logo for the prestigious 44th Chess Olympiad. A knight-dressed mascot ‘Thambi’ in the traditional Tamil attire Veshti (Dhoti) and shirt. It is depicting vanakkam (Tamil greeting) with folded hands.

M.K Stalin tweeted

Hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad is an absolute honour for Chennai and all our officials are putting assiduous efforts to make it a grand and memorable success in the history of Indian Sports. In the run-up to the prestigious event, I released the official logo & mascot 'Thambi'. pic.twitter.com/qvIEv7GPzB — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 9, 2022

AICF officials have been working hard to ensure the smooth conduct of the competition as only a few days remain for this event.

"We want to set this Olympiad as a milestone for other sporting events in India. I'm confident that our team at AICF will leave no stone unturned in making this event a huge success," AICF President Kapoor stated.

It is believed that 343 teams in open and women’s sections from 187 countries across the globe have registered for this event. India’s two teams in both men’s and women’s categories will participate in open events.

FIDE, the World Chess body is planning to have the first Olympic-style Torch Relay in India, where the game originated.

India invented chess and this event will re-establish India’s position in the game all over the world.

