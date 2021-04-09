Saturday, April 10, 2021
4 Indian Sailors to Compete in Tokyo Olympics 2021: Historical Script for India

By Aditya Mishra
Image Source: timesnow

For the 1st time in the history of the Indian Olympics, 4 Indian sailors will be representing the country in the biggest sporting event in the world. The Indian sailing team will have 4 sailors competing in 3 events. Vishnu Saravanan, Ganapathy Chengappa, Varun Thakkar joined Nethra Kumanan in qualifying for the Tokyo 2021 on Thursday.

Vishnu Saravanan was the 1st to qualify in Laser Standard Class on Thursday. He finished 2nd in the overall standings in the Mussanah Open Championship in Oman on April 8.

Later in the day, the duo of Thakkar and Chengappa finished at the top of the points table. They participated in the 49er Class event. Both had won a bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

“Yes, history has been scripted. 4 Indian sailors have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Indian sailors will compete in 3 events. It’s the highest number of sailors ever qualified from India for Olympics and also in the number of events,” Yachting Association of India joint secretary general Capt Jitendra Dixit said.

“Nethra qualified on Wednesday and on Thursday, Vishnu, followed by the pair of Ganapathy and Varun made it into the Indian contingent for Olympics 2021”

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated the Indian sailors who qualified for the Olympics. The event is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 in Japan’s capital city.

“Our athletes are making a mark in all disciplines!” Rijiju said.

About the Events

In the 49er Class event, 2 sailors (Ganapathy and Varun) make a team while in the laser class event a single sailor participates.

From the Indian side, only one team could qualify in the 49er class event while 2 sailors (Nethra and Vishnu) qualified for Laser class events for Tokyo Olympics.

Vishnu Saravanan achieved the feat on the last day of the tournament. He stood second with 53 points and booked a ticket to Tokyo Olympics.

A very congratulations to all the athletes who made it into the Indian squad. All the very best for the Tokyo Olympics.

Team KreedOn extends the heartiest well wishes to all. Hope you will make the entire nation proud. Best of luck team India.

Aditya Mishra
IIMC'n. National Level Athlete (400m- 50.23). Sports and Defence enthusiast. Busy decoding: "MANSHA-VACHA-KARMA"
