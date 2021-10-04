KreedOn Sports Buzz: FC Goa clinch the 130th Edition of The Durand Cup | Today’s Trending News in Indian Sports

-- Advertisement --

Let’s look at some trending news in the Indian sports arena. Have a look at what’s buzzing in the Indian sporting circles.

FC Goa clinch The 130th Edition of The Durand Cup

Indian Super League side FC Goa clinched their maiden Durand Cup title at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

FC Goa defeated local favorites Mohammedan Sporting Club 1-0 in the summit clash. Over 34,000 spectators came to watch the final spectacle.

The match was goalless after regulation time and went into extra time.

Lone Goal

The lone goal came from FC Goa’s skipper Eduardo Bedia from a set-piece in the 105th minute.

Maiden Win

This was FC Goa’s maiden victory at the prestigious football tournament. It also marked coach Juan Ferrando Fenoll’s first trophy on Indian soil.

Top Players

Captain Eduardo Bedia also received the Golden ball while Goalkeeper Naveen Kumar received the Golden Glove for outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

The Trophies

FC Goa was awarded the President’s Cup for permanent keeping along with two rolling trophies of the Durand Cup and the Shimla Trophy.

India clinch silver at FIDE WWTCC 2021

India’s maiden victory at the World Women’s Team chess championship came to a heartbreak. Russia defeated India 2-0 to regain the FIDE crown at Sitges on Sunday.

Regardless, the Indian women’s team put up a stellar performance throughout the tournament.

First Set

India narrowly lost out on the first set of 2.5-1.5 points. Top player D Harika beat A Goryachkina. While Mary Gomes managed a draw.

Second Set

In the second set, India was dominated by the Russians and lost 3-1.

First of its Kind

The silver was India’s 1st ever medal at this prestigious team championship.

India win historic double Bronze at Asian TT Championship

The two Indian duos of Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan, and Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar, earned bronze medals in the men’s doubles of the 2021 ITTF-ATTU Asian Championships on Monday at Lusail, Qatar.

Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar

In the first semifinal, the eighth-seeded duo of Harmeet and Manav faced off against the fifth-seeded Woojin and Jonghoon of South Korea. The duo put up a good fight which lasted up to 44 minutes. Eventually, the South Koreans won 3-2.

Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan

On the other hand, the duo of Sharath and Sathiyan withstood the onslaught of Uda and Togami for 33 minutes before bowing out. The Japanese pair won 3-0.

Historic Feat

Regardless, the Indian men made history at the Asian Championships, first winning team bronze last week, And Both pairs adding a doubles bronze each.

Professional coaches to train inmates at Tihar Jail in 6 disciplines

The Delhi Prisoners Department will take the help of 6 professional sports trainers to provide coaching to jail inmates at Tihar Jail.

The coaches will also include retired players in the midst.

Partnership with IOCL

The program is being implemented with the partnership of Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

No. of Participants

The initiative will see a total of 86 inmates including 6 women between the age of 18 to 21 years taking part in professional training courses.

6 sporting Disciplines

The inmates will receive training in basketball, volleyball, badminton, chess, carrom, and kho-kho.

The inmates will be trained for a period of 3 months, after which the trained inmates will give coaching to other inmates to promote sports.

This is the first time a sports program with the help of professional Trainers has been implemented in Tihar Jail.

