3rd Edition of National Kiteboarding Championship Concludes in Tuticorin

The third edition of the National Kiteboarding Championship began on June 27th at Tuticorin. The three-day event concludes today, June 29. Kiteboarding Championship saw 50+ athletes from all over the country competing for top honors.

The three-day event that started on June 27 is being organized by the Yachting Association of India which is the national federation for sailing sports in India and the Premier Kiteboarding Association, the national body representing Kiteboarding in India.

This event is being hosted by Aqua Outback, which also hosted the first Kiteboarding Championship in the country.

Kiteboarding sport will be making its debut in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

What is Kiteboarding Sport Championship?

Kiteboarding is a sport in which wind power plays a dominant role. A large power kite is used to pull a rider across a water, land, or snow surface.

Tuticorin is one of India’s windiest coasts thus making it an ideal region to conduct wind-based water sports. It combines the aspects of paragliding, surfing, windsurfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, and wakeboarding.

Tamil Nadu Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Geetha Jeevan, and Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Minister of Fisheries of Tamil Nadu presided over the farewell ceremony on June 29.

