36th National Games: West Bengal Beat Kerala To Clinch Men’s Football Gold Medal

- Advertisement -

West Bengal defeated Kerala to clinch the men’s football gold medal with a 5-0 victory in National Games 2022 at the Eka Arena TransStadia on Tuesday. West Bengal skipper Naro Hari Shrestha scored a hattrick in the game.

Gujarat’s Pooja Patel has become the first athlete to win gold in Yogasana at the National Games. Yogasana is played at the National Games this year for the first time. This Indian indigenous sport debuted at the Khelo India University Games earlier this year.

-- Advertisement --

Tokyo Olympics bronze winner boxer Lovlina Borgohain and CWG medalists Mohammed Hussamuddin and Jaismine Lamboria secured dominating victories and advanced to the finals of their respective weight divisions at the National Games.

-- Advertisement --

Maharashtra’s hockey team defeated Haryana’s hockey side in the Bronze medal match in the National Games on Tuesday. The match went to a penalty shootout where Maharashtra prevailed by 3-1.

National Games 2022: Today’s Schedule

Have a look at the #NationalGames2022 schedule for tomorrow, 12th October 🤩 All the best to everyone who will be in action on the closing day of #36thNationalGames2022 pic.twitter.com/Wg4Oza0ynC -- Advertisement -- — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 11, 2022

National Games 2022: Medal tally

Here's the medal tally following the end of day's play on 11th October 🤩 at the #NationalGames2022 Many congratulations to all the medalists! pic.twitter.com/pmZpf6nb1p — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 11, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Indian Sports & Energy Drinks: Market Size, Growth, Top Manufacturers

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport