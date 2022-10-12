Wednesday, October 12, 2022
36th National Games: West Bengal Beat Kerala To Clinch Men's Football Gold Medal

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
36th National Games: West Bengal Beat Kerala To Clinch Men’s Football Gold Medal- KreedOn
Image Source- Sportstar, The Hindu
West Bengal defeated Kerala to clinch the men’s football gold medal with a 5-0 victory in National Games 2022 at the Eka Arena TransStadia on Tuesday. West Bengal skipper Naro Hari Shrestha scored a hattrick in the game.

Gujarat’s Pooja Patel has become the first athlete to win gold in Yogasana at the National Games. Yogasana is played at the National Games this year for the first time. This Indian indigenous sport debuted at the Khelo India University Games earlier this year.

Tokyo Olympics bronze winner boxer Lovlina Borgohain and CWG medalists Mohammed Hussamuddin and Jaismine Lamboria secured dominating victories and advanced to the finals of their respective weight divisions at the National Games.

Maharashtra’s hockey team defeated Haryana’s hockey side in the Bronze medal match in the National Games on Tuesday. The match went to a penalty shootout where Maharashtra prevailed by 3-1.

National Games 2022: Today’s Schedule

National Games 2022: Medal tally

Also Read | Indian Sports & Energy Drinks: Market Size, Growth, Top Manufacturers

Nidhi Singh
