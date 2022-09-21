Wednesday, September 21, 2022
HomeNews36th National Games, Table Tennis: Gujarat Men Started Strong | WB Women...

36th National Games, Table Tennis: Gujarat Men Started Strong | WB Women Displayed Dominant Show

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
36th National Games, Table Tennis: Gujarat Men Started Strong | WB Women Displayed Dominant Show- KreedOn
Image Source- News18
- Advertisement -

Maharashtra and West Bengal booked semifinal berths after registering contrasting wins in their opening two rounds in the women’s table tennis team event at the 36th National Games on Tuesday.

Diya Chitale outclassed Frenaz Chipia of Gujarat 11-9, 11-6, 12-10 in the opening match to lead the Maharashtra charge.

Svastika Ghosh and Reeth Rishya Tennison then outclassed Krittwika Sinha Roy and Filzahfatema Kadri to end their first round with satisfying result.

-- Advertisement --

 

In the second round, Diya, Svastika, and Reethhrishya again won against Telangana to occupy the top position in Group A.Ayhika Mukherjee claimed another victory but Prapti Sen lost in between.

-- Advertisement --

In the second round too, West Bengal gave a tough fight to Karnataka 3-2. Suthirtha claimed her first match but got defeated in the second round. Ayhika won but Mouma Das lost to make it 2-2.

In the men’s competition, hosts Gujarat (Group A) started on a winning note.

-- Advertisement --

They defeated Haryana by 3-0, with local paddler Harmeet Desai leading from the front.

Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar outsmarted Wesley Do Rosario and Jubin Kumar respectively to put Gujarat 3-0 up.

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleDutee can run 100 meters in 10.9 Seconds Says, Coach Ramesh – KreedOn Candids
Next articlePro Kabaddi League Season 9: First Half Schedule | Know Fixtures

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Yashaswini Ghorpade wins gold in U19 Mixed Doubles- KreedOn

Yet Another Glory! Yashaswini Ghorpade wins gold in WTT Youth Star...

News
sharath kamal kreedon

Sharath Kamal Eyeing Glory at Jakarta Asian Games

Asian Games 2018
manika batra kreedon

Manika Batra Table Tennis Profile – The Rise of India’s 1st...

Athletes
Nethra Kumanan, KreedOn

India At Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Day 5 Highlights

News