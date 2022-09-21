36th National Games, Table Tennis: Gujarat Men Started Strong | WB Women Displayed Dominant Show

Maharashtra and West Bengal booked semifinal berths after registering contrasting wins in their opening two rounds in the women’s table tennis team event at the 36th National Games on Tuesday.

Diya Chitale outclassed Frenaz Chipia of Gujarat 11-9, 11-6, 12-10 in the opening match to lead the Maharashtra charge.

Svastika Ghosh and Reeth Rishya Tennison then outclassed Krittwika Sinha Roy and Filzahfatema Kadri to end their first round with satisfying result.

In the second round, Diya, Svastika, and Reethhrishya again won against Telangana to occupy the top position in Group A.Ayhika Mukherjee claimed another victory but Prapti Sen lost in between.

In the second round too, West Bengal gave a tough fight to Karnataka 3-2. Suthirtha claimed her first match but got defeated in the second round. Ayhika won but Mouma Das lost to make it 2-2.

In the men’s competition, hosts Gujarat (Group A) started on a winning note.

They defeated Haryana by 3-0, with local paddler Harmeet Desai leading from the front.

Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar outsmarted Wesley Do Rosario and Jubin Kumar respectively to put Gujarat 3-0 up.

