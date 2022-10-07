36th National Games: Swimmers Sajan Prakash & Advait clinched 3rd Gold | Atanu Das Shines in Archery

- Advertisement -

Swimmers, Advait Page from MP and Kerala’s Sajan Prakash performed superbly to win their third gold medal at the 36th National Games at the Sardar Patel Aquatics Complex.

West Bengal archer Atanu Das also caught the eye as he won the men’s singles gold by defeating Gurcharan Besra (Services) 6-4 at the Sanskardam Sports Complex near Ahmedabad.

36th National Games: Medal tally

Services remained at the top of the table with 41 gold, 29 silver, and 26 bronze for a total of 96 medals. Haryana bagged four out of five gold medals in archery to consolidate second place.

Here's the medal tally following the end of day's play on 6th October 🤩 at the #NationalGames2022 Many congratulations to all the medalists!#36thNationalGames pic.twitter.com/7eDdy2sC3x — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 6, 2022

Advait Page’s superb stamina and finish speed earned him a stunning 800m freestyle gold. He held behind Aryan Nehra (Gujarat) and Sajan Prakash until the last few meters, he shot past them to be the first in the race.

Aakarshi Kashyap from Chhattisgarh dominated top seed Malvika Bansod (Maharashtra) to win gold in women’s badminton singles at the PDDU Indoor Stadium in Surat. On the other hand, B Sai Praneeth won the men’s singles gold after an hour-long battle with Mithun Manjunath by 21-11, 12-21, and 21-16.

Ashwini Ponnappa and K Sai Pratheek started strong in the mixed doubles journey with a 21-16, 21-13 win over Rohan Kapoor and Kanika Kanwal. Whereas N Sikki Reddy and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand won the women’s doubles title for Telangana.

National Games 2022: Today’s Schedule

Have a look at the #NationalGames2022 schedule for tomorrow, 7th October 🤩 All the best to everyone who will be in action at the #36thNationalGames 1/3 pic.twitter.com/KiVxpKbM7u — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 6, 2022

