Saturday, September 24, 2022
HomeNews36th National Games (TT): Sathiyan, Batra, H. Desai Through to Semis |...

36th National Games (TT): Sathiyan, Batra, H. Desai Through to Semis | Check Day 4 Results & Today’s Schedule

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
National Games (TT): G Sathiyan, Manika Batra, Harmeet Desai Through to Semis- KreedOn
Image Source- Scroll.in
- Advertisement -

Top seed G Sathiyan was the highest-seeded player standing in the men’s singles after second seed A Sharath Kamal had to pull out from the quarter-final clash due to back pain in the ongoing 36th National Games on Friday. In the other quarterfinals, top seed Manika Batra and second seed Sreeja Akula recorded comfortable wins against their opponents and book their semi-final spot.

-- Advertisement --

Sharath was leading two sets to one and he called for medical attention when he was 6-1 in the fourth set against Haryana’s Soumyajit Ghosh. After a few minutes of treatment, he decided to retire from the game.

On the other hand, Sathiyan faced a challenge against local boy Manav Thakkar in a fast-paced encounter. Thakkar played tremendously but failed to break through the defense when it mattered the most and lost by 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 14-12, 13-11. Sathiyan will now face Harmeet Desai who defeated Deepit Patil by 4-0.

-- Advertisement --

Gujarati paddler, Manush Shah edged out FR Snehit and made it to the semi-finals. Initially, he struggled for rhythm and accuracy, but once he regrouped, he turned the tables and won by 4-2.

Earlier, Reethrishya Tennison was the only player among the top four seeds to miss out on a semi-final spot after being knocked out by Sutirtha Mukherjee in the quarterfinals.

36th National Games: Table Tennis Results (Day 4)

Men’s singles (QF)

-- Advertisement --

G. Sathiyan (TN) defeated Manav Thakkar (Guj) 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 14-12, 13-11; Harmeet Desai (Guj) defeated Deepit Patil (Mah) 11-3, 11-6, 11-2, 11-9; Manush Shah (Guj) beat Fidel Rafeedue Snehit Syravajjula (Tel) 3-11, 11-13, 11-7, 11-9, 12-10, 11-9; Soumyajit Ghosh (Har) beat Sharath Kamal (TN) 11-7, 12-10, 11-8, 6-1 (retd.)

-- Advertisement --

Women’s singles (QF)

Manika Batra (Del) beat Krittwika Sinha Roy (Guj) 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-4; Sutirtha Mukherjee (WB) beat Reethrishya Tennison (Mah) 11-9, 12-10, 11-8, 10-12, 11-9; Diya Chitale (Mah) defeated Suhana Saini (Har) 11-5, 4-11,11-7, 3-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-9; Akula Sreeja (Tel) beat Ayhika Mukherjee (WB) 11-4, 11-6, 11-5, 11-4

Men’s Doubles (QF)

Harmeet Desai/Manav Thakkar (Guj) beat Sudhanshu Grover/Payas Jain (Del) 11-8, 11-8, 11-5; Arjun Ghosh/Anirban Ghosh (WB) defeated Soumyajit Ghosh/Jubin Kumar (Har) 11-7, 11-7, 11-1; Manush Shah/Ishaan Hingorani (Guj) beat Sarthak Gandhi/Wesley Do Roserio (Har) 12-10, 11-9, 11-8; Jeet Chandra/Ronit Bhanja (WB) beat Sanil Shetty/Ravindra Kotiyan (Mah) 11-7, 11-5, 11-4

Women’s Doubles (QF)

Diya Chitale/Swastika Ghosh (Mah) beat Krittwika Sinha Roy/Frenaz Chipia (Guj) 11-5, 5-11, 10-12, 7-11; Ayhika Mukherjee/Sutirtha Mukherjee (WB) beat N. Deepika/V.Kowshika (TN) 11-4, 12-10, 11-7; Shruti Amrute/Reethrishya Tennison (Mah) defeated S. Yashini/C.R Harshavardhini (TN) 11-3, 11-7, 8-11, 11-6; Yashaswini Ghorpade/Khushi V.(Kar) defeated Takeme Sarkar/Prapti Sen (WB) 13-11, 14-12, 11-5

 

36th National Games: Table Tennis Day 5 Schedule 

Table Tennis KreedonRead More | Table Tennis Rules for Beginners | Explained | A Quick Guide

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleTop 5 Tennis Academies in India with World Class Facilities | Learn From The Best

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
best tennis player of all time- KreedOn

Top 12 Greatest Tennis Players of All Time

Sports

Who is Manika Batra ?– India’s Table Tennis sensation – KreedOn

Table Tennis
Yashaswini Ghorpade & Payas Jain shines at Asian Junior & Cadet TT Championships 2022- KreedOn

Gold Medal Alert ! Yashaswini Ghorpade & Payas Jain shines at...

News
36 National Games: Gujarat Men, West Bengal Women Clinched Gold in Table Tennis- KreedOn

36 National Games: Gujarat Men, WB Women Clinched TT Team Gold...

News