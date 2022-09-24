36th National Games (TT): Sathiyan, Batra, H. Desai Through to Semis | Check Day 4 Results & Today’s Schedule

- Advertisement -

Top seed G Sathiyan was the highest-seeded player standing in the men’s singles after second seed A Sharath Kamal had to pull out from the quarter-final clash due to back pain in the ongoing 36th National Games on Friday. In the other quarterfinals, top seed Manika Batra and second seed Sreeja Akula recorded comfortable wins against their opponents and book their semi-final spot.

Delhi's Manika Batra faced a stiff competition from Karnataka's Kushi V. but eventually triumphed with a 4-3 win in Round 3 of the Women's Singles event in Table Tennis.#36thNationalGames #NationalGamesGujarat #UnityThroughSports @manikabatra_TT @sagofficialpage @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/gqoka6mJfF — National Games Gujarat (@Nat_Games_Guj) September 23, 2022

Sharath was leading two sets to one and he called for medical attention when he was 6-1 in the fourth set against Haryana’s Soumyajit Ghosh. After a few minutes of treatment, he decided to retire from the game.

On the other hand, Sathiyan faced a challenge against local boy Manav Thakkar in a fast-paced encounter. Thakkar played tremendously but failed to break through the defense when it mattered the most and lost by 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 14-12, 13-11. Sathiyan will now face Harmeet Desai who defeated Deepit Patil by 4-0.

Gujarati paddler, Manush Shah edged out FR Snehit and made it to the semi-finals. Initially, he struggled for rhythm and accuracy, but once he regrouped, he turned the tables and won by 4-2.

Earlier, Reethrishya Tennison was the only player among the top four seeds to miss out on a semi-final spot after being knocked out by Sutirtha Mukherjee in the quarterfinals.

36th National Games: Table Tennis Results (Day 4)

Men’s singles (QF)

G. Sathiyan (TN) defeated Manav Thakkar (Guj) 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 14-12, 13-11; Harmeet Desai (Guj) defeated Deepit Patil (Mah) 11-3, 11-6, 11-2, 11-9; Manush Shah (Guj) beat Fidel Rafeedue Snehit Syravajjula (Tel) 3-11, 11-13, 11-7, 11-9, 12-10, 11-9; Soumyajit Ghosh (Har) beat Sharath Kamal (TN) 11-7, 12-10, 11-8, 6-1 (retd.)

Women’s singles (QF)

Manika Batra (Del) beat Krittwika Sinha Roy (Guj) 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-4; Sutirtha Mukherjee (WB) beat Reethrishya Tennison (Mah) 11-9, 12-10, 11-8, 10-12, 11-9; Diya Chitale (Mah) defeated Suhana Saini (Har) 11-5, 4-11,11-7, 3-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-9; Akula Sreeja (Tel) beat Ayhika Mukherjee (WB) 11-4, 11-6, 11-5, 11-4

Men’s Doubles (QF)

Harmeet Desai/Manav Thakkar (Guj) beat Sudhanshu Grover/Payas Jain (Del) 11-8, 11-8, 11-5; Arjun Ghosh/Anirban Ghosh (WB) defeated Soumyajit Ghosh/Jubin Kumar (Har) 11-7, 11-7, 11-1; Manush Shah/Ishaan Hingorani (Guj) beat Sarthak Gandhi/Wesley Do Roserio (Har) 12-10, 11-9, 11-8; Jeet Chandra/Ronit Bhanja (WB) beat Sanil Shetty/Ravindra Kotiyan (Mah) 11-7, 11-5, 11-4

Women’s Doubles (QF)

Diya Chitale/Swastika Ghosh (Mah) beat Krittwika Sinha Roy/Frenaz Chipia (Guj) 11-5, 5-11, 10-12, 7-11; Ayhika Mukherjee/Sutirtha Mukherjee (WB) beat N. Deepika/V.Kowshika (TN) 11-4, 12-10, 11-7; Shruti Amrute/Reethrishya Tennison (Mah) defeated S. Yashini/C.R Harshavardhini (TN) 11-3, 11-7, 8-11, 11-6; Yashaswini Ghorpade/Khushi V.(Kar) defeated Takeme Sarkar/Prapti Sen (WB) 13-11, 14-12, 11-5

36th National Games: Table Tennis Day 5 Schedule

FINAL DAY LINEUP! 🏓 Here's the #TableTennis schedule for Day 5️⃣, 24th Sept 👀 You can watch Final Day of the #NationalGames2022 TT matches LIVE 📽️ on DD Sports. Lots of Gold Medals up for grabs!#36thNationalGames pic.twitter.com/1YFHzYlSTP — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 23, 2022

