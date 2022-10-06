36th National Games: Sai Praneeth in Men’s Singles Badminton Final | Check Today’s Schedule

- Advertisement -

Sai Praneeth of Telangana will take on Karnataka’s Mithun Manjunath in the men’s singles badminton final at the 36th National Games on Thursday.

Top seed Malvika Bansod of Maharashtra will take on second seed Aakarshi Kashyap of Chhattisgarh in the women’s singles summit, making for a potentially thrilling encounter.

In the men’s semi-final, Sai Praneeth defeated Karnataka’s M Raghu 21-12, 21-19 while Mithun was the dominant player in his 21-9, 21-11 victory over Aaryaman Tandon of Gujarat.

Sai Praneeth said

“I felt happy with the way I played my strokes. They came off nicely,”

Aakarshi Kashyap had a much easier outing as she beat Karnataka’s Tanya Hemanth 21-9, 21-15.

Ashwini Ponnapa, who partners with K Sai Prateek in the mixed doubles, defeated Tamil Nadu’s Hariharan Amsakarunam and V R Nardhan by 23-21, 13-21, 21-19.

33-year-old Ashwini said

"I was a little rusty in my game. It was our first time playing in a major tournament and it took some time to settle. I made some silly mistakes but Prateek came up with some good smashes. I was impressed by his playing. We need these types of matches to be stronger in future tournaments,"

36th National Games: Badminton Results

Men’s Singles (semifinals):

B Sai Praneeth (Telangana) beat M Raghu (Karnataka) 21-12, 21-19;

M Mithun (Karnataka) beat Aryamann Tandon (Gujarat) 21-9, 11-21.

Women’s Singles (semifinals):

Malvika Bansod (Maharashtra) beat Aditi Bhatt (Uttarakhand) 21-10, 19-21, 21-13; Aakarshi Kashyap (Chhattisgarh) beat Tanya Hemanth (Karnataka) 21-9, 21-15

Women’s Doubles (semifinals)

Sikki Reddy and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (Telangana) bt Kavya Gupta and Khushi Gupta (Delhi) 21-16, 21-17; Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat (Karnataka) beat Mahreen Riza and Arathi Sara Sunil (Kerala) 23-21, 21-11.

Men’s Doubles (semifinals)

PS Ravikrishna and Sankarprasad Udayakumar (Kerala) beat HV Nithin and Vaibhaav (Karnataka) 21-17, 21-14; Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar (Tamil Nadu) beat Shyam Prasad and S Sunjith (Kerala) 21-19, 21-16

Mixed Doubles (semifinals)

Sai Pratheek and Ashwini Ponnappa (Karnataka) beat Hariharan Amsakarunan and VR Nardhana (Tamil Nadu) 23-21, 13-21, 21-19; Rohan Kapoor and Kanika Kanwal (Delhi) beat S Sunjith and TR Gowrikrishna (Kerala) 24-22, 21-18.

36th National Games Today’s Schedule

Have a look at the #NationalGames2022 schedule for tomorrow, 6th October 🤩 All the best to everyone who will be in action at the #36thNationalGames 1/3 pic.twitter.com/ByVKXFUT73 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 5, 2022

