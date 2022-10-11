36th National Games: 10-year-old Shauryajit Khaire Creates History | Becomes Youngest Medalist of The Games

- Advertisement -

Gujarat’s boy Shauryajit Khaire, created history, becoming the youngest medalist of the 36th National Games when he clinched the bronze medal in Pole Mallakhamb. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Twitter praised Shauryajit Khaire, a 10-year-old boy from Gujarat.

Pooja Patel from Gujarat teamed up with Komal Makwana to claim her second Yogasana gold medal.

Karnataka beat Haryana by 3-1 and will face Uttar Pradesh in the hockey final of the 36th National Games at the Maj. Dhyan Chand Stadium. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh defeated Maharashtra by 6-5 in a match that went to the tiebreaker.

In a boxing event, Puspender Rathee from Goa won his quarter-final bout against Uttar Pradesh’s Gagandeep 5:0. He will face Malaswmitluanga from Mizoram in the semis.

Thailand Open gold medalist Sumit Kundu outsmarted South Asian Games gold medalist Ankit Khatana in a men’s 75kg quarterfinal bout at the boxing arena of the National Games on Monday.

36th National Games: Medal Tally

Presenting the final medal tally after Day 20! Services lead the honours and today we witnessed Maharashtra overtake Haryana to grab the 2nd position!

36th National Games Today’s Schedule

Have a look at the #NationalGames2022 schedule for tomorrow, 10th October

