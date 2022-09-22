36 National Games: Gujarat Men, WB Women Clinched TT Team Gold Medals

-- Advertisement --

Gujarat is the top seed in the men’s tournament and has been in dominating form since the beginning of the competition. The home team’s dominance was so absolute that they did not drop a single set in the contest and opened Gujarat’s account for the medal race.

-- Advertisement --

Going into the final, Manav Thakkar replaced captain Harmeet Desai in the first match of the singles. Thakkar showed dominance against Sudhansha Grover in the opening set. Although the Delhi paddler fought hard for the next two sets, but he could not find a way past it and went down in sets 11-3, 13-11, and 14-12.

-- Advertisement --

Delhi hoped that Payas Jain would repeat his semi-final heroics, but Harmeet Desai proved too powerful for him. The Delhi lad managed to save four match points but later the Gujarat skipper secured the first two extra points to give his side a 2-0 lead.