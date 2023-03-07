27th Hero Senior Women’s NFC: 32 teams to participate

- Advertisement -

The 27th edition of the Hero Senior Women’s NFC (National Football Championship) will commence on March 25. Thirty-one teams have been assigned into six groups for the qualifying round. The qualifying round will be played in six venues across the country.

The Final Round of the tournament will consist of 12 teams. The 12 teams will be six group winners, five best runners-up, and the Railways (who have been given direct entry).

The 12 teams will be further divided into two groups of six each. As per the AIFF, the two teams topping each group will qualify for the semi-finals. Manipur is the record 21-time champion and has also attained victories in the previous three editions of the Senior Women’s National Football Championship.

The groups and venues of the qualifying round of the 27th Hero Senior Women’s National Football Championship are as follows

GROUP I – GNDU Sports Complex, Amritsar, Punjab

Punjab, Telangana, Sikkim and Haryana.

-- Advertisement --

GROUP II – IGIS Complex, Haldwani/Rudrapur, Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Pondicherry, Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram.

GROUP III – Navelim and Benaulim, South Goa, Goa

Goa, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

-- Advertisement --

GROUP IV – Pant Stadium, Bhilai, Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh.

GROUP V – Sports Ground, Hindustan College of Science and Technology, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

-- Advertisement --

GROUP VI – Bangalore Football Stadium, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Karnataka, Bihar, Manipur, Gujarat and Assam.

Read More | Top 10 Best Football Balls to Buy Online

-- Advertisement --