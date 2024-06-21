2036 Olympics: India Aims to Bring Yoga, Kabaddi, and Kho Kho to the World Stage

- Advertisement -

Some people may find the idea of yoga being included in the Olympic Games a bit far-fetched. However, India’s sports officials think otherwise. As India intensifies its campaign to host the 2036 Olympics, it is expected to advocate for yoga, a key element of its cultural influence, to be part of the sports lineup.

Yoga is one of six sports that the Mission Olympics Cell, overseen by the Sports Ministry, believes should be proposed for Olympic inclusion. The other five sports advocated for Olympics 2036 are Twenty20 cricket, kabaddi, chess, squash, and kho kho.

The concept was initially discussed last December, two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics at a meeting of the Sports Authority of India’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC). The MOC comprises some of India’s top former athletes, high-ranking federation officials, and representatives from the Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India.

A six-page summary of recommendations for the 2036 Olympics, reviewed by The Indian Express, emphasizes the importance of creating a safe environment. This includes conducting awareness sessions on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), combating doping, increasing the accountability of federations, focusing on grassroots development, training coaches and referees, and enhancing infrastructure.

