1st Khelo India Women’s Hockey League U-16 to be held in New Delhi

First Khelo India Women’s Hockey League U-16 to be held at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delhi from 16th August to 23rd August 2022.

Earlier this year, after the successful completion of the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (U-21) in over three phases in Lucknow, now, a homogeneous league for U-16 girls is scheduled to begin at the national capital.

1️⃣st Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-16) Phase 1 is scheduled to begin on 16th August 2022 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi

Phase 1 of the 1st Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (U-16) is scheduled from August 16 where a total of 16 teams are going to participate from across the nation.

In Phase 1, a total of 56 matches will be played with over 300 players. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has assigned a total of Rs 53.72 lakh for 3 phases of this event. It also includes the prize money of 15.5 lakh.

Piyush Kumar Dubey, former coach, Indian Men’s Hockey Team, said-

“It is another great step taken by the Khelo India and Hockey India by organizing 1st Khelo India Women’s s Hockey League Under -16, after completion of the 1st Khelo India Women’s Hockey League Uthe -21 recently,”

Phases 1 and 2 of the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (U-16) will be held in a round-robin format. The final ranking of teams will be calculated after the completion of the first 2 phases. In phase 3, classification matches will be held where each team will participate in a minimum of 3 matches.

