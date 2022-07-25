1st Khelo India Fencing Women’s League begins today | Bhavani Devi to be a part of this league

- Advertisement -

The 1st Khelo India Fencing Women’s League begins today (July 25) at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. The Sports Authority of India has sanctioned a total of one crore 54 lakh for this league.

The Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry said the first-of-its-kind national fencing competition for women will be held till the 29th of July 2022. It will be held in 3 phases, where phases 1 and 2 are going to be held in New Delhi, while the final phase will occur in Patiala. The prize money for each phase has been assigned to over 17 Lakh rupees.

Across twenty States, over 300 women have registered to take part in the event. The first Indian fencer to qualify for Olympics, Bhavani Devi will be seen participating in the league in the Senior category Sabre event and will represent the State of Tamil Nadu.

Other TOPS athletes will be seen in this league like Shreya Gupta (J&K) – Sabre, Vedika Khusi (Chattisgarh) – Sabre, and Taniksha Khatri (Haryana) – Epee and Sheetal Dalal (Haryana) – Epee.

The Khelo India Fencing Women’s League is a major initiative by Khelo India’s Sports for Women and is an open national-level ranking tournament for women. Participating fencers are registered with the Fencing Association of India (FAI) portal and also nominated by their respective State Associations.

Many past competitions saw major participation in different events like the Khelo India National Ranking Women Archery tournament, the Khelo India National Ranking Youth Women’s Weightlifting tournament, the Khelo India Women’s Wrestling National tournament, and the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (Under 21) as well as the U-17 Khelo India Girls Football League.

This event will empower women and lead to more female participation in a wide array of sports competitions.

