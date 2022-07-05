1st ever World Badminton Day – Know the significance & origin

- Advertisement -

On this day in 1934, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) was established, and to mark this important date in badminton’s history, the world celebrated the inaugural World Badminton Day today to bring people together and experience the spirit of this sport.

BWF was originally named the International Badminton Federation (IBF) with nine founding member nations – Canada, Denmark, England, France, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Scotland, and Wales.

-- Advertisement --

In March this year, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced the first World Badminton Day to be celebrated annually on July 5, in recognition of the date the Federation’s founding day.

Significance of World Badminton Day

It aims to promote the sport globally which brings people together to experience a convivial version of this sport through events and fun activities.

About Badminton Sport

-- Advertisement --

Badminton is a racket sport played by two players that could be singles or doubles (4 players) who take positions on opposite halves of a rectangular court that is divided by a badminton net.

Badminton is widely supposed to originate in ancient Greece about 2000 years ago. Badminton first appeared in the Olympic Games at Munich as a demonstration sport in 1972 and as an exhibition sport in 1988. Since 1992, badminton has become an Olympic sport.

-- Advertisement --

Badminton is extremely popular in East Asia, especially in Indonesia, Malaysia, China, and South Korea. It is highly popular in several European nations and also the second-most played sport in India after Cricket. We have had moments of brilliance from legends of the game like Gopichand and Padukone.

World Badminton Day 2022 via Twitter

On this day in 1934, the Badminton World Federation @bwfmedia was established. To mark this significant date in badminton’s history, today we celebrate the inaugural #WorldBadmintonDay to bring people together to experience the fun & spirit of this sport. pic.twitter.com/pP6bpRJleQ -- Advertisement -- — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) July 5, 2022

Couldn't have chosen a better sport. Baddie for life. ❤️ #WorldBadmintonDay pic.twitter.com/CBIqOnXueD — Lakshya Sen (@lakshya_sen) July 5, 2022

The sport which gave me everything in my life ♥️ #WorldBadmintonDay pic.twitter.com/HLGcBKzED3 — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) July 5, 2022

This sport never ceases to amaze us… 👏 Happy #WorldBadmintonDay! 🏸 pic.twitter.com/rPCpsAxhES — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 5, 2022

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport