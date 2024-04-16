A Deep Dive into 17 Government Health Insurance Schemes: Navigating India’s Healthcare Landscape

The Government of India prioritizes good healthcare facilities for its citizens, even if they don’t have much money. The government introduced special health insurance plans and schemes to ensure everyone can access medical care. These plans help people pay for doctor’s visits and hospital stays, making getting the treatment they need easier without financial stress. We can say these plans are the government’s way of saying, “We’ll help you stay healthy.”

Besides helping with bills, the government also wants to stop people from getting sick. So, they give shots and teach people how to stay healthy. It’s like giving everyone a guidebook on how to stay well. This is important because it’s easier to stop someone from getting sick than to make them better later. So, by teaching people how to stay healthy, the government is helping everyone live better lives.

A Government Health Insurance Scheme refers to an initiative spearheaded by the State or Central Government to provide health insurance coverage to its citizens. These schemes are designed to improve the overall healthcare landscape of the region by offering affordable insurance policies with substantial coverage. Typically, these policies are provided annually and aim to alleviate the financial burden of medical expenses for individuals and families. Government health insurance plans offer different benefits to different groups of people, such as senior citizens and low-income households, and both will get different benefits. This helps make sure that everyone is getting medical help when they require it. These plans make sure everyone can see a doctor and stay healthy, no matter how much money they have.

Not available

Available under the Income Tax Act 1961

Not available

Available in some plans

Covered in some plans

Not available

Available if no claims were filed in the previous policy year

It may or may not be renewed online

Not available

Available (depending on plan)

Available in selective plans

Available in most plans

Available (limited to a single child in some cases)

Available(depending on the plan)

A large number of public and private network hospital

Policy purchase may take time

It may or may not be available

Available (depending on plan)

Rs 100/per month or fully paid by the government

17 Government Health Insurance Schemes

Ayushman Bharat

Ayushman Bharat is a flagship initiative of the government of India that aims to provide accessible and affordable healthcare to the country’s citizens. It consists of two main components:

Health and Wellness Centres (HWC)

Under Ayushman Bharat, Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) are established to provide comprehensive primary healthcare services to individuals and families.

Eligibility: All individuals in India, irrespective of their income level or social status, can access services offered by HWCs.

Benefits: HWCs offer various essential healthcare services, including preventive care, health promotion, and treatment for common illnesses.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)

PM-JAY, also known as Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, is a health insurance scheme that provides financial protection to vulnerable households against high healthcare costs.

Eligibility: The scheme targets economically disadvantaged households identified based on deprivation and occupational criteria defined by the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) database.

Benefits: PM-JAY provides an annual health cover of up to Rs. 5 lakhs per family for secondary and tertiary healthcare services, covering various medical treatments and procedures.

Awaz Health Insurance Scheme

Initiated by the Government of Kerala, the Awaz Health Insurance Scheme provides health insurance coverage to migrant workers, offering financial protection for medical expenses and accidental deaths.

Eligibility: Targeted towards migrant workers aged 18 to 60 working in Kerala.

Benefits: The plan offers health insurance coverage of Rs. 15,000 for medical expenses and Rs. 2 lakhs for accidental death.

Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana

A social security scheme aimed at workers in specific vocations such as carpentry and fishing, offering insurance coverage for disabilities and death.

Eligibility: Open to family breadwinners performing specified occupations, typically under the poverty line.

Benefits: Provides insurance coverage for disabilities and death at an annual premium of Rs. 30.

Bhamashah Swasthya Bima Yojana

Rajasthan’s rural health insurance scheme provides cashless hospitalization and coverage for general and critical illnesses.

Eligibility: Available to residents of Rajasthan, including National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries and Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) members.

Benefits: Offers cashless hospitalization for general and critical illnesses, covering in-patient and out-patient expenses.

Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS)

A health insurance scheme for central government employees and pensioners, providing coverage for hospitalization and domiciliary care.

Eligibility: Open to central government employees and pensioners, including certain categories such as Supreme Court judges and Railway Board employees.

Benefits: It offers comprehensive hospitalization and domiciliary care coverage and is available in 71 cities.

Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme

Tamil Nadu’s family floater plan offers low-income families financial protection for hospitalization expenses.

Eligibility: Available to residents of Tamil Nadu earning less than Rs. 75,000 annually.

Benefits: Provides coverage of up to Rs. 5 lakhs for hospitalization expenses at select government and private hospitals.

Employees’ State Insurance Scheme

This scheme, which came into effect in 1952, provides financial protection to workers in factories and establishments in case of illness, disability, or death.

Eligibility: Available to employees in factories and establishments covered under the scheme.

Benefits: Offers financial assistance for medical expenses, disability benefits, and dependent benefits to injured workers and their families.

Karunya Health Scheme

Launched by the Kerala Government, this scheme provides health insurance coverage for listed chronic illnesses to low-income families.

Eligibility: Targeted towards families below or near the poverty line in Kerala.

Benefits: It offers coverage for major diseases such as cancer, kidney ailments, and heart-related medical issues, ensuring beneficiaries’ access to quality healthcare.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana

Maharashtra’s health insurance scheme offers financial protection for medical expenses to farmers and individuals below the poverty line.

Eligibility: Available to farmers from select districts and individuals below the poverty line across all districts of Maharashtra.

Benefits: This plan provides family coverage with a benefit of Rs. 1.5 lakhs, covering hospitalization expenses for various illnesses with minimal waiting periods.

Mukhyamantri Amrutum Yojana

Gujarat’s health insurance scheme provides financial assistance for medical expenses to lower-middle-class families and those below the poverty line.

Eligibility: Targeted towards lower middle-class families and individuals living below the poverty line in Gujarat.

Benefits: Offers a cover of Rs. 3 lakhs for a year on a family floater basis, allowing treatment in various hospitals.

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana

This scheme aims to provide accident insurance to citizens of India, particularly those lacking insurance coverage.

Eligibility: Open to individuals aged 18 to 70 with a bank account.

Benefits: An annual cover of Rs. 1 lakh for partial disability and Rs. 2 lakhs for total disability or death, with premiums automatically debited from the insured person’s bank account.

Andhra Pradesh State Government Health Scheme (Dr YSR Aarogyasri)

Andhra Pradesh’s health care trust scheme offers various welfare schemes, including dedicated plans for the people whose income is below poverty threshold, journalists, and government employees.

Eligibility: Varied eligibility criteria based on the specific welfare scheme, targeting different population segments.

Benefits: Provides beneficiaries with financial assistance and access to quality healthcare services per each scheme’s terms.

Telangana State Government – Employees and Journalists Health Scheme

Telangana’s health scheme offers cashless treatment to active and retired government employees and journalists.

Eligibility: Open to current and retired government employees and journalists in Telangana.

Benefits: Provides cashless treatment at network hospitals, reducing financial burden during medical emergencies.

Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana

A government initiative providing health insurance coverage to workers in the unorganized sector and their families.

Eligibility: Open to individual workers below the poverty line in the unorganized sector and their families.

Benefits: Offers coverage for hospitalization expenses, ensuring financial protection and access to healthcare services for vulnerable workers.

Universal Health Insurance Scheme

This scheme aims to provide health insurance coverage to individuals and families below the poverty line, promoting access to essential healthcare services.

Eligibility: Available to individuals and families below the poverty line, typically aged 5 to 70.

Benefits: Offers individual and group health insurance coverage for hospitalization, accident, and disability, with premiums varying based on family size and income status.

Yeshasvini Health Insurance Scheme

Karnataka’s health insurance scheme targets farmers and peasants associated with cooperative societies, providing coverage for various medical procedures.

Eligibility: Open to farmers and peasants enrolled in cooperative societies in Karnataka.

Benefits: It covers more than 800 medical procedures, including orthopedic, neurology, and angioplasty, and offers financial assistance for healthcare needs.

West Bengal Health Scheme

Launched by the Government of West Bengal, this scheme provides comprehensive healthcare coverage to state employees and pensioners.

Eligibility: Available to state government employees and pensioners in West Bengal.

Benefits: This scheme offers coverage for OPD and surgeries per the scheme’s terms and conditions, with a sum insured of Rs. 1 lakh.

These schemes aim to address specific healthcare needs and provide financial protection to different segments of society.

