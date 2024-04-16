Tuesday, April 16, 2024
A Deep Dive into 17 Government Health Insurance Schemes: Navigating India’s Healthcare Landscape

Government Health Insurance Schemes | KreedOn
Image Source: insurancedekho.com
Kanika Mahtoliya
8 mins read
Updated:
The Government of India prioritizes good healthcare facilities for its citizens, even if they don’t have much money. The government introduced special health insurance plans and schemes to ensure everyone can access medical care. These plans help people pay for doctor’s visits and hospital stays, making getting the treatment they need easier without financial stress. We can say these plans are the government’s way of saying, “We’ll help you stay healthy.” 

Besides helping with bills, the government also wants to stop people from getting sick. So, they give shots and teach people how to stay healthy. It’s like giving everyone a guidebook on how to stay well. This is important because it’s easier to stop someone from getting sick than to make them better later. So, by teaching people how to stay healthy, the government is helping everyone live better lives.

What is a Government Health Insurance Scheme?

A Government Health Insurance Scheme refers to an initiative spearheaded by the State or Central Government to provide health insurance coverage to its citizens. These schemes are designed to improve the overall healthcare landscape of the region by offering affordable insurance policies with substantial coverage. Typically, these policies are provided annually and aim to alleviate the financial burden of medical expenses for individuals and families. Government health insurance plans offer different benefits to different groups of people, such as senior citizens and low-income households, and both will get different benefits. This helps make sure that everyone is getting medical help when they require it. These plans make sure everyone can see a doctor and stay healthy, no matter how much money they have.

Regular Health Insurance Plans vs Government Health Insurance Scheme

Feature Regular Health Insurance  Government Health insurance scheme
Sum insured Maximum coverage upto Rs 1 Maximum coverage upto Rs 5lakh
Premium  Rs 200/month onwards Rs 100/per month or fully paid by the government 
Private hospital room  Available (depending on plan) It may or may not be available 
Policy purchase Instant policy purchase  Policy purchase may take time
Network hospitals Extensive network of private hospitals  A large number of public and private network hospital
Maternity benefits Available(depending on the plan) Available (limited to a single child in some cases)
Ambulance charges Available in most plans  Available in selective plans
Domiciliary hospitalisation  Available (depending on plan) Not available 
Online Renewal  Option available  It may or may not be renewed online
Cumulative bonus Available if no claims were filed in the previous policy year Not available 
Health check-up Covered in some plans  Not covered 
Monthly premium instalment Available in some plans Not available 
Tax benefits  Available under the Income Tax Act 1961 Not available 
Khelo India KreeDonAlso Read | All You Need to Know About the Khelo India Programme
Click Here To Continue Reading

