16th March: The Day Sachin Tendulkar scores his 100th centuries in 2012

March 16 is considered a significant day not only for Indian cricket but also for sports around the world. 11 years ago on this day, Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman on the planet to score 100 centuries in international cricket. The Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar achieved his feat in India’s Asia Cup match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

#OnThisDay in 2012, @sachin_rt became the first player to complete a century of centuries in international cricket. 🙌#SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/YCF9bfBJuQ — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) March 15, 2023

India amassed a respectable score of 289 for the loss of five wickets against Mushfiqur Rahim’s men. Tendulkar guided Team India all the way to the powerplay, after which he reached his half-century from 63 balls.

With Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar was involved in a 148-run partnership. After Kohli got out, Sachin put up a 86-run stand with Suresh Raina scoring a brisk 38-ball 51.

After Sachin Tendulkar scored his hundred runs off 138 balls, he raised his hands and looked at the heavens, remembering his late father who died in 1999. The veteran remained till the 47th over before Mashrafe Mortaza took his wicket. In that match, Sachin scored 114 runs off 147 balls with 12 fours and one six.

