15th Asian Airgun Championship: India end the campaign successfully

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Image Source: Times of India
Indian shooters end their campaign successfully at the 15th Asian Airgun Championship 2022 on Friday in Daegu, South Korea. The 15th Asian Airgun Championship 2022 witnessed a range of Indian winners. Indian shooters clinched 25 of the 28 gold medals.

On the concluding day, Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu were victorious in the 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal while Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana came out as the winners of the corresponding junior shooting competition.

Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu defeated Kazakhstan’s Valeriy Rakhimzhan and Irina Yunusmetova 17-3 in the senior mixed team finals. The duo had also topped in the qualifying round with a score of 579 while the Kazakhstan shooters came in second with 577.

The other Indian duo, Shiva Narwal, and Yuvika Tomar also made a medal match after finishing fourth in the qualifying round with 572. 

The Indian shooting duo, however, fell short by a 16-6 score-line to finish outside the podium against the Korean team of Kim Bomi and Lee Daemyung. 

In the junior event, the team of Tokyo Olympian and junior world champion Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana shot 578 in the qualifying round, coming in the second position with just one less than toppers Uzbekistan. Facing off against the Uzbek team of Nigina Saidkulova and Mukhammad Kamalov in the final, the Indian team emerged victorious by a 17-3 score.

India’s second duo in the event, Sagar Dangi, and Esha Singh, also bagged one of the two bronze medal matches after coming third in the qualification with a score of 576. However, the two failed to surpass Korea’s Lee Seungjun and Yang Jiin.

Read more | Shooting Sports | All you need to know about the Sport

Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleBCCI announced schedule for senior women’s Australia tour of India

