The 15 Best Chess Opening Moves to Dominate Your Opponent: Strategic Secrets

Image Source: chicagofree.info
The opening move of the chess game determines the whole game. Choosing the right opening move can dictate the flow of the game, influencing the way pieces are developed, pawns are structured, and the general strategy adopted. For the coming chess player, mastering some key opening principles and strong opening moves is paramount to building a strong foundation. Here we will explore 15 of the best opening moves, categorized by strategic intent, so that you’re well prepared for your next chess encounter.

15 Best Chess Opening Moves

The Scotch Game

Scotch game | KreedOn
Image Source: The Chess World

The game was called the Scotch Game after its application in the chess match between the Edinburgh and the London chess clubs. The Scotch game was a rarity on the chessboards of the masters before Kasparov started to use it with stunning success in the 1990s. After 1.e4 e5, 2.Nf3 Nc6, and 3.d4, each move that is made attacks the center directly. The moves fight for the initiative. One of the advantages of the Scotch game is the fact that every move in it is flowing. For an open tactical game, it is best to use the Scotch as it is meant for piece activity.

The Italian Game

Italian game chess opening moves | kreedOn
Image Source: The Chess World

Its origins go back to the sixteenth century. White moves first with c3, then d4. Another way to play this opening is with the pawn configuration e4-d3-c3. Classical chess strategy supports the ideas behind this opening. You can play the Italian opening either in a quiet, positional way or in an aggressive way. This is up to the individual.

The Ruy Lopez

Ruy Lopez Spanish | kreedOn
Image Source: The Chess World

Ruy Lopez is well-endowed with history of ideas. This opening is one of the easiest to win in chess, and that is why pro players favor it. Ruy Lopez abides by the Classical Chess Strategy, which stresses the importance of piece activity and positioning. With Qd4 for black after Bb5, white does not pose a serious threat to capture on c6 to win the pawn on e5. Since White constantly threatens to exchange on c6 at the best opportunity, the Ruy Lopez is, in fact, a “threatening” opening.

The Nimzowitsch-Larsen Attack

Nimzo Larsen - Opening Moves in Chess | KreedOn
Image Source: The Chess World

Nimzowitsch played this way of opening three times in the 1920s. It was a tool useful for Bent Larsen in the 1960s and 1970s. White takes a positional approach immediately fianchettoing, hoping to fight for the center from a distance. White has the advantage if it is aware of the best moves and tactics in this opening. Good chess moves are what matter in the end.

The Sicilian Defense

15 Best Chess Opening Moves | KreedOn
Image Source: The Chess World

Sicilian Defense seeks to counter White’s advanced pawns through developing pieces and pawns in flexible manners. When White plays c5, it typically pushes the pawn in front to d4 and regains the knight. Of course, there are other responses, too, that do not involve the use of d4. The opening is outside the conventional strategy of chess and requires some strategic planning about the placement of pieces and priority of developing one sector of the board over the other. Out of the Sicilian, a very complex structure can arise. There are many pawn configurations possible for Black.

The French Defense

French Defense - Best Chess opening moves | KreedOn
Image Source: The Chess World

The French Defense was first used in a correspondence team match in 1834. Move e6 appears to be an advanced chess move at first glance. However, it is a forced way to stay away from any f7 square tactics. French have become the main weapon of many great players. French defense experts Botvinnik, Yusupov, and Kortchnoi are well known. The opening focuses more on countering White’s strategy than on active moves. This opening is a favorite or hated by many players. It seems that white players are divided over the issue. And this is not something unknown to see some players switching to 1.d4 because some are fond of playing against it while others feel uncomfortable.

The Caro Kann Defense

Caro Kann - Chess Opening Moves | KreedOn
Image Source: The Chess World

The primary concept of the Caro Kann is to avoid using e6 to restrict the light-squared bishop’s movement. The loss of the c6 square for the black knight is the drawback. This is one of the best chess openings for novice and intermediate players because of its repeating structures. If white exchanges on d5, black gains a majority of central pawns. 3.e5 makes space, but the c8 bishop can now move to f5. Other possibilities are Nd2 or Nc3. Black can now proceed with development without risk. Many of Kaprov’s games featured the Caro Kann, and by analyzing them, chess players can pick up some of the finest strategies for turning an advantage.

The Scholar’s Mate

15 Best Chess Opening Moves | KreedOn
Image Source: The Chess World

It’s one of the quickest strategies to win in chess. The Scholar’s Mate is a checkmate pattern where the White queen and bishop launch an early attack on the opposing king. The move is to move the queen to h5, then use the bishop on c4 to threaten f7. Playing this opening against a novice is a wise move in chess. Since they won’t be able to recognize this checkmate pattern, attempting this in bullet or hyper-bullet games is also beneficial. It’s likely that the opponent will be taken by surprise.

The Queen’s Gambit

15 Best Chess Opening Moves | The Queen's Gambit | KreedOn
Image Source: The Chess World

One of the most reliable and strong openings available to players is the Queen’s gambit. A primary tactic used by some of the greatest chess players in history is the Queen’s Gambit. Black has several options for its response after the opening moves. The e6 is the most morally sound continuation to support the d5. C6 is another often used response. Later on, black usually places the c8 bishop on b7, bringing it into play.

The King’s Indian Defense

The King’s Indian Defense | KreedOn
Image Source: The Chess World

One of the trickiest openings is the King’s Indian Defense. To counter White’s center, Black uses a clever chess move. The dark-squared method forms the foundation of the King’s Indian Defense strategy. Black can choose to play e7-e5 or c7-c5. At first, none of the moves require much dexterity and are rather simple. This opening is very popular for a reason: it is very attractive and can be used not only against 1.d4, but also against a number of other first moves besides e4.

The London System

The London System | KreedOn
Image Source: The Chess World

For players who prefer to concentrate more on the middle game than theory, it’s a good option. The middlegame strategies in the London system are very well-defined. Making the best moves is not as important as playing strategic chess moves at the beginner or intermediate level. It entails alerting the White player to the Black fight on turf and understanding where to fight the opponent. White will undoubtedly have more experience handling the complications because White plays the London structure more frequently than Black does.

The King’s Indian Attack

15 Best Chess Opening Moves | KreedOn
Image Source: The Chess World

White makes smart, first-move chess moves in the King’s Indian attack. Given that the repertory will be limited, this opening is highly practical. In general, the King’s Indian attack is restricted to certain aspects of the game. With the significance of strategic components growing, in a closed or static center, players must move their pieces to advantageous positions. Typically, White plans to move on to h3-g4, then advance pieces to the opponent’s King in close proximity. In response, black needs to create counterplay on the queenside. This chess opening can give white players some of the best attacking options available because the center is static.

The Danish Gambit

The Danish Gambit | KreedOn
Image Source: The Chess World

Giving up two pawns in exchange for a definite development advantage is the aim of this gambit. It gives White lots of piece activity and lots of chances for Black to make mistakes. For club players, it would be wise to apply pressure early on to the opposition. The opponent is affected psychologically because they are constantly compelled to defend themselves. This often leads to a significant error that is vulnerable to attack.

The King’s Gambit

The King's Gambit | KreedOn
Image Source: The Chess World

The King’s Gambit is one of the most famous openings in chess history. White seizes the initiative right away, challenging the forward-moving pawn on e5. This is a useful chess opening because it emphasizes the importance of development and time management. Additionally, it exerts pressure on the opposition, making them adjust their defense. Black can decide whether to accept or reject the gambit. Black typically moves forward decisively with 2…Bc5 or counterattacks with 2..d5 after rejecting the gambit. It is noteworthy that due to 3…Qh4+, White does not pose a threat to play 3.fxe5 after 2.f4. The King’s gambit is an opening that has historically been used by some of the greatest chess players. It is also linked to a number of fabled moves and strategies.

The Marshall’s Legendary Move

The Marshall’s Legendary Move | KreedOn
Image Source: The Chess World

Frank Marshall is thought to be one of the boldest and most formidable attackers in chess. He used chess attacks and a daring playing style. It is obvious that Marshall gave development and piece activity precedence over other factors. One of the greatest chess moves ever was made by Marshall in his match against Stefan Levitsky in Breslau in 1912. This is unquestionably one of the greatest chess moves ever.

