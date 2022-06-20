14 yeard old Anahat Singh clinched gold at Asian Junior Squash Championship

- Advertisement -

Indian squash player Anahat Singh brilliantly claimed the gold medal in the girl’s under-15 category at the Asian Juniors Squash Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

Indian Contingent won 6 medals (one gold and 5 bronze) at Asian Juniors Squash Championships.

Anika Dubey (Girls U13), Shiven Agarwal (Boys U13), Lokesh Subramani (Boys U13), Tiana P. (Girls U17), and Sharan Punjabi (Boys U17) won bronze.

Little star, Anahat beat Kwong Ena of Hong Kong 3-0 in the final to clinch the top prize. She was victorious in every match till the finals without dropping a single game in the tournament. In the semi-finals, squash player Anahat defeated Malaysian top seed Whitney Isabelle Wilson 3-0.

🇮🇳 ends its campaign at Asian Junior #Squash 🎾 Championships 2022 on a high note, winning 6️⃣ 🏅🏅 🤩🤩 Medalists⬇️ 🥇Anahat Singh (Girls U15)

🥉Anika Dubey (Girls U13)

🥉Shiven Agarwal (Boys U13)

🥉Lokesh Subramani (Boys U13)

🥉Tiana P. (Girls U17)

🥉Sharan Punjabi (Boys U17) pic.twitter.com/5MpLEOSJ31 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 19, 2022

Anahat Singh Achievements

Anahat has won 46 national circuit titles, two national championships, and eight international titles.

The only Indian girl to win the British Junior Open and the US Junior Open in any category. Anahat will be the youngest player to represent India at the World juniors squash championships in Nancy, France later this year.

Other Winners

Noor Zaman of Pakistan, won gold in under 19 of the Asian Junior Squash Championship played at Pattaya, Thailand.

Asian Junior Championships 2022

Asian Junior Championships were organized after 2 years due to the COVID. The 29th Asian Junior Individual Championships was hosted by Thailand Squash Rackets Association. Over 200 junior players of age 14 to 19 participated.

David Mui MH JP, the ASF’s President said-

“I would like to thank Thailand Squash Rackets Association and all participating nations. Their passion, dedication, and support allow the Championships to be held as scheduled. I would specially thank Mr. Chalitrat Chandarubeksa, President of TSRA and also the Chairman of the Championships Organizing Committee and his team for all the preparation work.

