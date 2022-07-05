Tuesday, July 5, 2022
14 year old Anahat Singh shines at German Jr. Squash Championship

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
14 year old Anahat Singh - KreedOnwon German Open Squash Championship
Image Source- Tribune India
Young sensation Anahat Singh continued her triumphant journey and clinched the German Junior Open Squash Championship Super Series event in Hamburg, Germany. The tournament started last Friday and concluded on Monday.

In the finals of the Girls U-15 category, Anahat from Delhi beat Malak Samir of Egypt 3-0. In the semifinals, she defeated Malaysian top seed Whitney Isabelle Wilson 3-1 and Savannah Moxham of Belgium in the quarters.

14 year old, Anahat has claimed 46 national circuit titles, 2 national championships, and 9 international titles. Recently, she won the Asian Junior Squash Championship title in Pattaya, Thailand.

Anahat Singh will represent India at the World Junior Squash Championship 2022 which is scheduled to be held in Nancy, France from August 11 to 21.

Nidhi Singh
