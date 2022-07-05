14 year old Anahat Singh shines at German Jr. Squash Championship

- Advertisement -

Young sensation Anahat Singh continued her triumphant journey and clinched the German Junior Open Squash Championship Super Series event in Hamburg, Germany. The tournament started last Friday and concluded on Monday.

In the finals of the Girls U-15 category, Anahat from Delhi beat Malak Samir of Egypt 3-0. In the semifinals, she defeated Malaysian top seed Whitney Isabelle Wilson 3-1 and Savannah Moxham of Belgium in the quarters.

14 year old, Anahat has claimed 46 national circuit titles, 2 national championships, and 9 international titles. Recently, she won the Asian Junior Squash Championship title in Pattaya, Thailand.

Well done Anahat Singh on winning the German Junior Open. May you continue to achieve greater heights 👏👏#VKF #ViratKohliFoundation #Squash pic.twitter.com/mLkPF73bzv — Virat Kohli Foundation (@vkfofficial) July 5, 2022

Anahat Singh will represent India at the World Junior Squash Championship 2022 which is scheduled to be held in Nancy, France from August 11 to 21.

